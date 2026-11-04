JISOO Reveals New Solo Music and Creative Ventures Ahead of 2026 Dior Appearance

JISOO discusses her upcoming creative projects including a new track inspired by the Angry Birds Movie 3 and her collaboration on a film score, set against her recent attendance at the 2027 Dior Cruise Show.

K-pop superstar JISOO is expanding her creative footprint with new musical ventures and high-profile fashion appearances. The Blackpink member recently attended the 2027 Dior Cruise Show at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on May 13, 2026, marking a significant moment in her global style influence. This event highlights her growing stature in the international fashion world alongside her continued dominance in the music industry.

JISOO and LISA Share Solo Music Updates

JISOO and fellow Blackpink member LISA have both shared insights into their independent artistic endeavors, revealing new tracks and personal connections to their work. LISA discussed her Vegas residency jitters and explained why the song SaWaDiKa served as the perfect solo single for her. She also opened up about her intense Labubu obsession, noting that her collection has grown so large that she has no space to walk. These personal details provide fans with a deeper look into the lives of K-pop idols as they navigate solo careers.

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Angry Birds Movie 3 Creative Connections

In a surprising crossover of entertainment sectors, JISOO has revealed her involvement in the creative process behind the new Angry Birds Movie 3. The film is directed by John Rice and features an extensive all-star voice cast. JISOO expressed her admiration for how the franchise combines colorful characters with humor and heart. She aimed to capture the movie's playful and bright energy through her musical contributions, hoping to create a fun, feel-good song that makes people want to smile and dance along.

All-Star Voice Cast and Holiday Release

The new installment brings together a massive ensemble of talent for the holiday season. Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad lead the voice cast alongside Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Danny McBride, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson, and James Austin Johnson. Lily James and Keke Palmer also join the ranks of voice actors. The plot centers on one angry bird facing his greatest challenge yet, which involves surviving fatherhood while simultaneously saving the world.

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Artistic Contributions and Childhood Nostalgia

Beyond music, JISOO is contributing visually to the entertainment landscape through art. Her new track was co-written by the K-pop star, showcasing her songwriting abilities. The artwork for the release features a special, personal touch: Shumon, a small dustball character JISOO drew when she was in middle school. This detail connects her current professional success with her childhood creativity, adding a layer of personal history to her public artistic expression. The integration of personal artifacts into major releases is becoming a common trend among artists seeking authenticity.

Future Projects and Industry Impact

These developments signal a busy period for JISOO as she balances her duties in a group with her solo ambitions. The connection between her music and major film franchises like Angry Birds demonstrates the increasing synergy between K-pop and Hollywood productions. Fans are eager to see how her musical style adapts to the animated medium. The 2027 Dior Cruise Show appearance further cements her status as a global icon. As she navigates these diverse projects, JISOO continues to set trends in both fashion and music. The upcoming release of her co-written track is highly anticipated by listeners worldwide. Her ability to blend personal nostalgia with commercial appeal remains a key factor in her enduring popularity.