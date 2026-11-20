BLACKPINK member JISOO releases her new single 'Sun Showers' for a Paramount Pictures comedy movie set to hit theaters on Dec. 23, marking her latest solo project.

JISOO officially returned on Friday, Nov. 20, to unleash her bubbly new single titled " Sun Showers." The track is set to land on the soundtrack for a new Paramount Pictures comedy movie, which will hit theaters on Dec. 23. This release marks a significant moment for the K-pop superstar as she continues to expand her solo career beyond her group activities.

JISOO Explains Song Connection to Film Energy

JISOO explained her motivation behind the new track by noting that she has always loved how the films bring together such colorful characters, humor, and heart. With "Sun Showers," JISOO wanted to capture the movie's playful and bright energy through a fun, feel-good song that makes people want to smile and dance along. She expressed that she really hopes everyone will enjoy hearing it when they see the film over the holidays.

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Animated Character Shuman Appears in Visualizer

The visualizer for the single features Shuman, a dustball-inspired character that JISOO doodled back in middle school. This character even makes an appearance in the visualizer and is part of the carefree single's cover art, fitting right in with other animated characters from the movie. This creative choice adds a personal and nostalgic touch to the promotional materials for the track and the associated film project.

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JISOO Builds Momentum Toward Solo Debut Album

The 31-year-old is closing out 2026 on a high note, and she will look to make some major noise next year. JISOO continues to gear up for the release of her anticipated solo debut album, establishing a strong foundation with this new single. This release follows earlier efforts where JISOO released a pair of singles with "Click" and "Addicted," the latter of which features an assist from other artists, further diversifying her musical portfolio.

JISOO Plans Desert Performance in Upcoming Schedule

Beyond her recording studio work, JISOO is also headed to the desert, where she is slated to hit the stage at an upcoming event. This performance adds another layer to her busy schedule as she balances acting roles in major motion pictures with her expanding music career. Fans and industry observers are watching closely to see how these diverse projects will influence the direction of her upcoming solo album and future public appearances.