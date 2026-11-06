Jisoo Joins WME Roster Following Solo Album 'Moonlit Floor' Release

BLACKPINK member Jisoo signs with WME, expanding her career in music, fashion, and film after releasing new solo singles and completing her world tour.

On Friday, November 6, the global K-pop sensation Jisoo officially joined the talent management roster of William Morris Endeavor ( WME). This strategic career expansion comes mere days after the release of "Addicted," the second pre-release single from her highly anticipated debut solo album. The agency confirmation solidifies her position as a leading solo artist while maintaining her status as a core member of the record-breaking group BLACKPINK.

Jisoo Solo Music Rollout and Chart Performance

Jisoo's musical journey toward a solo debut began in earnest earlier in the year. In September, she released her first solo single, which successfully reached No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100. This achievement marked a historic milestone, as BLACKPINK became the first girl group in history where every member successfully entered the Hot 100 chart as a solo artist. The momentum has continued with "Addicted," setting the stage for the full album drop.

Also read Pulisic, Balogun return to USMNT roster for CONCACAF games vs. Haiti

Fans are now anticipating the release of a third solo song titled "Sun Showers." This original track is scheduled to appear on the upcoming full-length album. Jisoo recently shared her artistic goals with media outlets, stating that she is working to display a wider range of music. She expressed hope that listeners would discover a new side of her through this comprehensive project.

WME Integration and Previous Solo Success

Joining WME places Jisoo among an elite group of international entertainers. The agency's roster includes heavyweights such as Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton, Coldplay, Depeche Mode, and Foo Fighters. This partnership provides Jisoo with robust global infrastructure to manage her expanding portfolio beyond music.

Advertisement

Her previous solo efforts demonstrate significant commercial viability. A prior debut mini-album arrived in 2025, following her major success with the album "BORN PURPLE." That record opened at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and became the first album by a female solo artist in South Korea to surpass one million in sales. The single "Flower" from that album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 and reached No. 1 on the Global Excl. US chart in April of that year.

Fashion Influence and Global Ambassadorships

Beyond her musical achievements, Jisoo maintains a formidable presence in the high-end fashion industry. She serves as the global ambassador for luxury brands including Dior, Cartier, Tommy Hilfiger, and Salomon. Additionally, she was appointed the face of ALO Yoga, leveraging her influence in the activewear sector.

In 2024, Jisoo achieved a historic first as a musician by becoming the face of a prominent London fashion house. This milestone coincided with the brand's premiere in March. She has also launched strategic collaborations with Off-White and the Pokémon brand, further diversifying her commercial partnerships and appealing to both high-fashion and pop-culture demographics.

BIGBANG World Tour and Future Schedules

Jisoo's recent schedule has been dominated by extensive live performances with her group. Earlier this year, she and BLACKPINK completed the sold-out Deadline World Tour. This massive undertaking featured stops in major stadiums across North America, Europe, and Asia, showcasing her ability to command large-scale global audiences.

Advertisement

As Jisoo transitions into her full-length solo album phase, the combination of her WME representation and strong fanbase ensures continued industry attention. The upcoming release of "Moonlit Floor" and its associated singles will be closely monitored for chart performance. Her ability to sustain success across music, fashion, and global touring positions her as a unique force in the contemporary entertainment landscape.