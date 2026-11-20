A music video for the song co-written by Jisoo features animated characters from the film along with Shumon, a dustball-inspired character she created and drew in middle school. She aimed to capture the movie's playful energy through a fun feel-good song that makes people smile and dance. The film features voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Emma Myers and others, directed by John Rice and written by Thurop Van Orman.

A music video for the song, which was co-written by Jisoo, features animated characters from the film, along with Shumon, a dustball-inspired character Jisoo created and drew while in middle school..

“I’ve always loved how the films bring together such colorful characters, humor and heart. With ‘Sun Showers,’ I wanted to capture the movie’s playful and bright energy through a fun, feel-good song that makes people want to smile and dance along. I really hope everyone will enjoy hearing it when they see the film over the holidays.

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”features the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Danny McBride, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson, James Austin Johnson, Lily James, and Keke Palmer. It was directed by John Rice and written by Thurop Van Orman. Pearl Jam Plan ‘Big-Boy Conversation’ About New Drummer“I made the effort to show a variety of charms,” she said.

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