JioStar has launched Star Plus, Colors, MTV India and four more Indian channels on U.S. live TV streamer Fubo, with two new subscription packs.

‘Baahubali,’ ‘RRR’ Tech Chief C.V. Rao, New SMPTE Fellow, on Why Indian Filmmakers Shouldn’t Depend on Overseas Facilitiestelevision channels, including popular Hindi-language entertainment channels Star Plus and Colors, are now streaming in the U.S. on live TV service Alongside Star Plus and Colors, the slate comprises Star Bharat, Colors Rishtey, Colors Cineplex, MTV India and English-language news channel News18 English.

The four general entertainment channels carry both fiction and non-fiction programming. Their libraries include popular dramas “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” “Anupama” and “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” as well as reality franchises “'Hen' Review: A Resilient Chicken Flies the Coop, Over and Over, in an Unexpectedly Stirring Survival Story Motorhead’s Classic ‘Orgasmatron’ Gets a Mighty 40th Anniversary Sonic Upgrade and Deluxe Edition: Album Review Colors Cineplex is the group’s movie channel, programming Hindi films that range from older Bollywood favorites to hits such as “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” “Tiger 3,” “Welcome” and “Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

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” MTV India adds its youth-skewing formats “Roadies,” “Splitsvilla” and “Hustle,” while News18 English covers news out of India. Viewers can get the channels through two Fubo packs. The Hindi Entertainment & Cricket pack costs $34.99 for the first month as an introductory offer, rising to $39.99 a month after that. The JioStar pack is priced at $10.99 a month.