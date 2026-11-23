Jimmy Olsen publishes a ranking of Superman's worst defeats in Action Comics #44, revealing why the hero has lost to dark energy and villains like Nekron.

Jimmy Olsen has officially ranked the most brutal defeats of Superman in a recent article featured on The Daily Planet website. This list appears in the preview for Superman Volume 6 Issue 44, which is scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 25 by DC Comics. The ranking highlights ten specific instances where the Man of Steel was overpowered, ranging from kryptonite exposure to death itself.

Jimmy Olsen Top Ten Superman Beatdowns Ranked

Jimmy Olsen, known as Superman's Pal, authored the article to document moments where his friend was unable to save the day without significant hardship. The list begins at number 10 with Bizarro's Frost Blast To The Face and progresses through Parasite Power Drain and Kryptonite exposure. The rankings include Red Kryptonite, Omega Blasts, and a Kryptonite Bullet To The Chest as number 5.

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The upper tier of the list features Magic at number 4 and Other Kryptonians at number 3. The number 2 spot is held by The Main Man's Chain, a reference to Lobo, the Czarnian bounty hunter. Number 1 is reserved for Death, specifically referencing the classic The Death of Superman storyline where the hero lost his life battling Doomsday.

Some entries include visual context from the comics. The Omega Blasts entry shows Superman in battle with Darkseid. The Magic entry depicts a fight against Shazam, also known as Captain Marvel. The Lobo entry illustrates the bounty hunter using his signature weapon against the Kryptonian hero.

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Superman Weakened By Night Shift Energy Converter

This list arrives during a critical period for Superman as he deals with the Night Shift storyline. Superman Issue 43 revealed that sunlight now burns him after exposure to an unknown energy converter. This condition turns his primary power source into a lethal threat, causing Clark Kent to experience significant physical pain.

Clark Kent and Lois Lane visited LexCorp to seek assistance from Mercy Graves. Their goal was to understand why Superman feels a 6 out of 10 pain level when exposed to solar radiation. The investigation involves testing the effects of dark energy that struck him during a battle with shadow monsters.

During this process, Superman must wear a containment suit to protect himself. The experiments aim to isolate the specific energy properties responsible for his vulnerability. This medical and scientific inquiry highlights the fragility of a character typically defined by his invulnerability.

Black Lantern Ring and Nekron Threaten Metropolis

The narrative takes a darker turn with the introduction of corrupted Black Lantern technology. The solicitation for Superman Issue 44 indicates that the protagonist will acquire a Black Lantern ring. This ring is currently being worshiped by a cult operating within Metropolis.

It remains uncertain how long Superman will retain control of the ring. The situation is complicated by the involvement of Nekron. Nekron serves as the physical embodiment of death and is a longtime villain of the Green Lantern corps.

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Nekron plans to take over a portion of Metropolis and transform it into his Deadlands. This event represents a massive escalation in the conflict. The threat level is so high that it challenges the existing hierarchy of threats in the DC Universe.

Potential Death of Jimmy Olsen in Dark Arc

The Night Shift arc implies that Jimmy Olsen may be killed during these events. Although comic book characters rarely stay dead permanently, the narrative suggests a significant and potentially fatal outcome for the reporter. This potential loss adds emotional weight to the previously published beatdown list.

The conflict between Superman, Nekron, and the Black Lanterns is shaping up to be one of the darkest chapters in the hero's life. The events are described as dark both figuratively and literally due to the necromantic nature of the villains.

Depending on how the story unfolds, this conflict could result in a defeat severe enough to claim a spot on Jimmy Olsen's Brutal Beatdowns list. The outcome will test the resilience of the hero and his closest allies.