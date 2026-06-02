Jimmy Kimmel Warns Late-Night TV Is Being 'Poisoned' Amid Industry Uncertainty

Jimmy Kimmel suggests corporate decisions, not declining viewership, threaten late-night television, as his own contract situation mirrors the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's CBS show.

In a recent interview, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel expressed concerns about the future of the late-night television format, stating it is being 'poisoned' rather than dying of natural causes.

His remarks followed CBS's cancellation of Stephen Colbert's show, a decision that sparked widespread speculation and debate. Kimmel highlighted that viewership, when combining traditional linear ratings with online views, is at an all-time high, challenging narratives about the format's declining relevance. He pointed to his own contract experience-being offered a one-year deal instead of the usual three-as evidence of industry turmoil.

With less than a year remaining on his current ABC contract, Kimmel admitted uncertainty about his future, drawing parallels between CBS's decision and his own potential fate. The cancellation of Colbert's show, officially attributed to financial losses, has been questioned by Kimmel, who called the cited figures 'made-up numbers.

' His comments reflect a broader anxiety among late-night hosts about corporate decisions, especially as some political supporters have also called for his show's cancellation.

Beyond Kimmel's interview, the entertainment news cycle continues with updates on various projects: Anna Kendrick is set to direct a new Netflix movie; Holt McCallney returns in a serial killer thriller; Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic has a Paramount+ release date; Peacock added an action film starring Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and Jason Statham; HBO Max introduced a Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray film; Steven Spielberg recalled Tom Selleck nearly becoming Indiana Jones; a soap opera recaps cast changes for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'; WWE Monday Night RAW streamed live from Italy; and reports surfaced about Kimmel's potential retirement plans as his contract nears its end





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Jimmy Kimmel Late-Night Television Stephen Colbert CBS Industry Turmoil Viewership Contract Negotiations Retirement Streaming Talk Show

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