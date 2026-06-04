Jimmy Kimmel stood up for Scott Pelley after he was fired from '60 Minutes,' calling the new leadership at CBS News 'Trump suck-ups' and 'clowns.'

Jimmy Kimmel Slams CBS as ‘Trump Suck-Ups’ and ‘Clowns’ for Firing Scott Pelley From ‘60 Minutes’: A ‘Cowardly’ Decision Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Breaks Down ‘Euphoria’ Finale, From Alamo vs. Rue to That Final Showdown: ‘He Enjoys the Chess Game of Death’after accusing newly appointed CBS News boss Bari Weiss of “murdering” the show and saying new executive producer Nick Bilton has “slender qualifications for this job.

” “Last night, the Trump suck-ups at CBS fired a great and deeply respected journalist, Scott Pelley, from his job at ‘60 Minutes,'” Kimmel said during his, “because he stood up for truth and integrity at a show that’s been the gold standard for broadcast journalism for 57 years. ” Sepideh Moafi Addresses 'The Pitt' Fan Fiction, Toxic Fandom and 'Completely False' Online Rumors About Noah Wyle Feud L.A.

Plays Itself — But Not All of It — In Comedies Like 'Hacks,' 'Nobody Wants This,' 'The Studio' and 'Shrinking' Kimmel said Pelley “had enough” after the “clowns who now run that show and the CBS News division” fired his colleagues, including Tanya Simon, Draggan Mihailovich, Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega.

“That was it for Scott Pelley,” Kimmel said. “He said the collapse of values at the top has become untenable. And he let him have it in a staff meeting right to the new guy’s face.

” (Pelley’s tirade against new “60 Minutes” leadership was“The president, of course, applauded this cowardly decision,” Kimmel added, quipping: “He said Scott Pelley is part of a gang of crooked stupid people — different from the gang of crooked stupid people he’s a part of. ” Pelley, who joined “60 Minutes” in 2004, was fired after telling Bilton he would “never be welcome” at the show, while questioning his qualifications in front of the editorial staff.

After a meeting between Pelley and the program’s new leadership, CBS decided to terminate his employment “for cause. ” Bilton wrote to Pelley in a letter obtained by the press, “Yesterday’s performative display of hostility — enacted in front of the staff instead of in a civil, private conversation — demonstrated that you have no interest in contributing to the future success of the show, or approaching my new tenure with a mind open to collaboration and progress.

”Pelley then issued his own statement, claiming that “new management has instructed me to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story. ” “I’ve been told to include assertions that are unverified,” Pelley wrote.

“To date, in every case, I have managed to ignore these instructions or refuse them. ” He continued, “The leadership of 60 Minutes is no longer recognizable. The principles I hold dear are gone, and so I must leave as well.

”OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says AI in Hollywood Will Get People to ‘Care More About Human Creators, Not Less’ ‘Euphoria’ Stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and More to Attend Season 3 Premiere in Los Angeles Lorne Michaels Wants ‘SNL U.K.’ to Be ‘Smarter and Funnier’ Than U.S. Version: It Should Be the ‘Cooler of the Two Shows’Where Is Michael Jackson’s Chimpanzee Bubbles Now? Inside His ‘Peaceful’ Life and Why Filmmakers Used a CGI Chimp in ‘Michael’





Variety / 🏆 108. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘60 Minutes’ star Scott Pelley fired from CBS News after blasting Bari Weiss in heated showdownPelley, a fixture at CBS News for nearly four decades, had become the most vocal internal critic of Weiss’s overhaul of the network.

Read more »

Scott Pelley fired at CBS News after blowups with Bari Weiss, new '60 Minutes' producerScott Pelley is out at CBS News after nearly 40 years following his blowup with the network's editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and new '60 Minutes' executive producer Nick Bilton.

Read more »

Scott Pelley fired from ‘60 Minutes' after accusing CBS News bosses of 'murdering' the programThe veteran correspondent is leaving following a dispute with his bosses at CBS' '60 Minutes.'

Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel Defends Scott Pelley After 60 Minutes Firing, Criticizes CBS News LeadershipJimmy Kimmel used his monologue to defend Scott Pelley, who was fired from 60 Minutes after criticizing CBS News leadership. Kimmel accused executives of lacking integrity and highlighted a pattern of dismissals at the network.

Read more »