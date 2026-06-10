Jimmy Kimmel Sends Spencer Pratt a Moving Truck After Mayoral Defeat Promise

Late‑night host Jimmy Kimmel publicly arranged a U‑Haul for Spencer Pratt, reminding the former reality star to honor his pledge to leave Los Angeles if he loses the mayoral race, while highlighting the blurred lines between celebrity and politics.

Jimmy Kimmel took to his late‑night show on Tuesday June 9 to remind former reality star Spencer Pratt that a public promise carries weight, especially when it involves leaving Los Angeles after a failed mayoral bid.

The comedian, who is known for mixing humor with pointed commentary, announced that his staff had already arranged a U‑Haul for Pratt, complete with two beds, tables, chairs and space for all of the celebrity's crystals and memorabilia. Kimmel joked that the moving truck would be parked in front of the Bel‑Air hotel, offering Pratt a convenient drop‑off point should he decide to honor his vow.

He added that the city might miss Pratt's eccentric presence, but emphasized that a promise is a promise and that the former TV personality must follow through, even if campaign donations are dwindling and the cost of relocation is high. The background to this theatrical gesture lies in the recent primary election in which former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's former aide, former mayoral hopeful Zachary Bass, and former council member Raman secured the top two spots, forcing a runoff later this fall.

Pratt, 42, entered the race with the confidence of a seasoned reality‑TV contender, proclaiming that if he lost he would still find a way to rebuild the city, even citing an upcoming lawsuit against Governor Gavin Newsom's state park as a source of funding. In a video posted on social media in early May, Pratt told comedian Adam Carolla that a victory would enable him to fund a massive reconstruction effort.

He also claimed that his family split time between Santa Barbara and a hotel in Pacific Palisades, insisting that his home was not a transient lodging but a permanent base for his mayoral ambitions. Pratt's rhetoric has frequently reminded viewers of the transition from reality television to political office that characterizes figures such as former President Donald Trump, a comparison Kimmel highlighted in a segment earlier in May.

During that monologue Kimmel lampooned Pratt's self‑styled savior complex, noting that the candidate's vision of Los Angeles as a dystopian nightmare without his leadership was both dramatic and unrealistic. The public reaction to Pratt's campaign has been a mix of amusement and criticism. While some fans enjoy the spectacle of a reality star seeking public office, many local journalists and political analysts argue that his platform lacks substantive policy proposals.

They point to his past legal troubles and frequent media appearances as evidence that his primary appeal lies in celebrity rather than governance. Nevertheless, the situation has sparked a broader conversation about the role of fame in politics, especially in a city as diverse and media‑saturated as Los Angeles.

As the runoff approaches, it remains to be seen whether Pratt will indeed pack his boxes and relocate, or whether he will attempt another bid for public office elsewhere, perhaps even turning the move itself into a new season of his reality television brand. Regardless of the outcome, the episode underscores how modern political contests increasingly blend entertainment, personal branding, and genuine civic concerns, leaving voters to navigate a landscape where promises are broadcast, memes are generated, and moving trucks become part of the political narrative





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