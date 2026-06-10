Jimmy Kimmel's Mockery of Spencer Pratt on the Eve of the Los Angeles Mayor's Race

Jimmy Kimmel, a late-night talk show host, mocked Spencer Pratt, a reality TV star, on the eve of the Los Angeles mayoral primary election with some throwback clips from The Hills. He also offered to rent Pratt a moving truck to help him relocate if his campaign wasn't successful.

Jimmy Kimmel is a mean, heartless b*****d and no amount of on air crying will convince me or anyone else otherwise, McCain, 41, wrote. McCain also included a clip of Kimmel’s monologue, in which he offered to get Pratt, 42, a U-Haul to that he was making a ‘point’ that Los Angeles was ‘not going to be livable’ if his campaign wasn’t successful.

‘He clearly promised that if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman were elected mayor, he’s going to move out of L.A. ,’ the comedian, 58, said during his monologue on the Tuesday, June 9, broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live! , a fake campaign ad skewered Pratt, 42, with some of the more embarrassing moments from his previous career as a reality TV star. On the Monday, June 1 edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

, a fake campaign ad skewered Pratt, 42, with some of the more embarrassing moments from his previous career as a reality TV star. While Kimmel was talking, a clip of the moving truck appeared on screen. The vehicle had balloons attached to its sideview mirrors. Pratt’s face was also plastered on the side of the truck along with a poster that read ‘Just Defeated.

’ Additional balloons adorned the back side of the U-Haul, in addition to streamers and cans attached to the end.

‘Our staff spent the whole day decorating for you. And everybody will notice you and wave goodbye as you leave,’ Kimmel quipped.

‘I hope that you and Meghan McCain predicted a huge upset victory for The Hills star Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral race. I’m telling you this guy is going to win,’ McCain, 41, wrote via X on Wednesday, April 29. The former View panelist responded enthusiastically to a new campaign ad from Pratt, 42, where he visited Mayor. Pratt was running against incumbent Bass, 72, and councilwoman Raman, 44, to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.

In the primary election held earlier this month, Bass was the first to advance in the general election in November. While Pratt was seemingly ahead, Raman ended up securing the second spot earlier this week as more ballots were counted.

‘I’m incredibly honored that voters have given us the opportunity to advance to the general election for Mayor of Los Angeles,’ Raman said to in a statement on Monday, June 8. ‘To the thousands of supporters who knocked doors, made calls, sent texts, donated, and opened their homes for events across the city, and to everyone else who made this moment possible: thank you, from the bottom of my heart. ’ Former Penn State Football Player Hospitalized, Fiancee Killed in Hit-and-Ru





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Jimmy Kimmel Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayoral Race The Hills U-Haul Karen Bass Nithya Raman Spencer Pratt In The Los Angeles Mayoral Race Karen Bass Nithya Raman Los Angeles Mayoral Race Spencer Pratt The Hills U-Haul Karen Bass Nithya Raman Spencer Pratt In The Los Angeles Mayoral Race Karen Bass Nithya Raman Los Angeles Mayoral Race Spencer Pratt The Hills U-Haul Karen Bass Nithya Raman Spencer Pratt In The Los Angeles Mayoral Race Karen Bass Nithya Raman Los Angeles Mayoral Race Spencer Pratt The Hills U-Haul Karen Bass Nithya Raman Spencer Pratt In The Los Angeles Mayoral Race

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