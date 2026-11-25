Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel criticized President Trump for bestowing the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Rudy Giuliani, highlighting Giuliani's recent disbarment, conspiracy theories, and controversial TV appearance as evidence of the award's degraded prestige.

On Tuesday, President Trump presented his longtime friend, “disbarred and disoriented podcast host/conspiracy theorist Rudy Giuliani,” as Kimmel put it, with one of the nation’s highest honors.

The late-night host pointed out an embarrassing “first” in the award ceremony.

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“Giuliani made history today,” said Kimmel on Tuesday night. “He is the first-ever recipient who was also a contestant onin 2022. His appearance caused a stir, prompting judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong to walk off set. The Daily Beast dubbed it “a new low point for reality TV”The Trump crony was once called “America’s mayor” for how he responded to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York City.

But the decades that followed saw a fall from grace. In 2024, Giuliani was permanently disbarred from New York and Washington, D.C. , for his alleged involvement in undermining the results of the 2020 election. The former lawyer to Trump attempted to overturn the outcome and claim widespread voter fraud.

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He is the latest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which Trump, 80, has also awarded posthumously to conservative activist Charlie Kirk and several sports figures like Tiger Woods and Babe Ruth. The award is given to those who have made significant contributions to world peace, cultural endeavors, and to the security or national interests of the country. Kimmel went on to roast the two octogenarian politicians, both of whom have faced various legal troubles and scandals.

“Before today, the Presidential Medal of Freedom was considered to be our nation’s highest civilian honor,” he said. “Past recipients include John Kennedy, Walt Disney, Helen Keller, Edward R. Murrow, Buzz Aldrin, Duke Ellington, Norman Rockwell, Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King, and now whatever this is,” Kimmel said, as he displayed several embarrassing clips of Giuliani making bizarre noises and faces.

The late-night host suggested that this is “all part of Trump’s plan to render any award or honor he cannot get meaningless. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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