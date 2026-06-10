Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump Over Alleged NBA Finals Nap

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel mocked former President Donald Trump after video circulated seeming to show him sleeping during the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Kimmel's monologue highlighted the extensive security, crowd disapproval, and the absurdity of the moment.

Veteran talk show host Jimmy Kimmel delivered a scathing monologue targeting former President Donald Trump following the circulation of footage that appeared to show him dozing off during the 2026 NBA Finals.

The event, held at Madison Square Garden and featuring the New York Knicks against the San Antonio Spurs, was already a subject of online discussion due to the extensive security measures accompanying the former president's attendance. Kimmel seized on the perceived nap, framing it as a historic embarrassment. He quipped that Trump became the first sitting president to effectively shut down a major U.S. city merely to nap in front of a sold-out crowd.

The host highlighted the negative crowd reaction, noting fans held signs criticizing the former president and that the arena's attempt to avoid boos by showing Trump on the Jumbotron during the national anthem ultimately failed. Kimmel called the entire appearance a bad idea that went as badly as possible, emphasizing the sheer audacity of falling asleep at such a high-profile event. He even speculated that President Joe Biden must have been watching and laughing.

The segment underscored the late-night host's continued focus on Trump's actions and the public's reaction, blending political commentary with celebrity humor





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