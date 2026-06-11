Jimmy Kimmel Rents U-Haul for Spencer Pratt After He Loses LA Mayor Bid

Jimmy Kimmel reacted to Spencer Pratt’s Tuesday night election loss in the race for Los Angeles mayor by saying he rented the former reality star a U-Haul so that he can pack up his things — from the house he no longer has due to last year’s devastating wildfires — and move out of LA.

Jimmy Kimmel reacted to Spencer Pratt ’s Tuesday night election loss in the race for Los Angeles mayor by saying he rented the former reality star a U-Haul so that he can pack up his things — from the house he no longer has due to last year’s devastating wildfires — and move out of LA.

"So, now, we wait to hear from Spencer Pratt," the left-wing host TV host said during his Tuesday night monologue on ABC’s. "He clearly promised that if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman were elected mayor, he’s going to move out of LA. He said he was done with LA.

" "And, Spencer, if you’re watching, we are so, so, sorry to see you go," Kimmel continued. "We’re going to miss the hell out of you. You’re a man of your word, and you’ve got to go.

" Kimmel went on to say, "I know things might be tight right now," commented that campaign donation money "is running out," and "moving is expensive. " Kimmel then played a video of a U-Haul adorned with balloons and an image of Pratt, as well as the words "Just Defeated" along its side, and tin cans clattering from the back of the vehicle as it went. "It has plenty of room," the left-wing host said.

"It’s got two beds, tables, chairs, all your crystals, whatever you want. Our staff spent the whole day decorating for you, and everybody that will notice you and wave goodbye as you leave.

" "And I hope that you and Heidi are happy wherever it is you go," he added. "Maybe you could be mayor there. Or maybe just run for mayor and finish in third place there. It could be fun for your new reality show, season 2.

Either way, Masletov and Goodbye, Spencer Pratt.

" Pratt responded to Kimmel’s remarks in a Wednesday Instagram post, reminding the left-wing TV host that he has "nothing left to pack" after last year’s devastating Pacific Palisades wildfire that completely destroyed his home. "Jimmy Kimmel I guess you missed the part of the story I don’t need a U-Haul… I have nothing left to pack," the formerstar wrote in the caption of his post, sharing video footage of rubble that was once his home.

On Tuesday, Pratt lost his bid for Los Angeles mayor, finishing in third, with left-wing city council member Nithya Raman advancing to face Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass this November. Earlier this year, Pratt announced his run for Mayor of Los Angeles while speaking at the "They Let Us Burn" rally in Pacific Palisades on the one-year anniversary of the destructive fire. He and his wife, Heidi Montag, became outspoken critics of both Mayor Bass and California Gov.

Gavin Newsom (D) after losing their home to the wildfires last year





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Jimmy Kimmel Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayor U-Haul Karen Bass Nithya Raman Pacific Palisades Wildfire They Let Us Burn Rally California Gov. Gavin Newsom

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