Jimmy Kimmel Mocks White House Insults and Trump Behavior

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel responds to a White House statement calling him peanut-brained and mocks Donald Trump's post-election demeanor by comparing him to a raccoon in a duffel bag.

and the White House may still be recovering from the result of the election, but that hasn’t stopped them fromyet again. The late-night host responded to the latest barb from the White House on Monday night’s episode of “And then the White House got back to the important business of attacking me,” Kimmel explained of the election aftermath.

“I got another statement from White House spokesperson Davis Ingle, who wrote, ‘Jimmy Kimmel’s case of Trump Derangement Syndrome is so advanced that it has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain. He’s far more entertaining when you’re laughing at him than with him. But unfortunately, his real talent is his failing ratings.

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'” “Sick burn, bro,” Kimmel replied. “You know what? You should enter a rap battle spitting dope rhymes like that. ” He added, “Trump now has interns insulting me.

It’s like that sad day when your cat gets to fat to chase mice. This guy says I have a peanut-sized brain. Let me explain something: I know you’re young. That’s impossible.

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You know what happens when you try to run a full human body with a peanut-sized brain? ” Kimmel then cut to a clip of Trump giving a speech where he pronounced “human genome” as “human g-nome. ” “You start saying things like that guy,” Kimmel confirmed.

“He has a brain like a p-nut. ” The host continued of Trump’s current demeanor, “I don’t think we’re prepared for the amount of insanity that this drama queen president is about to pump on us. Donald Trump right now is a raccoon in a duffel bag. He’s been cut off at the cankles.

And there are two possible paths he can take. The first one is to check out. No more meetings. Lots of trips to Mar-a-Lago.

Lots of golf with Natalie running behind the cart. Every once in a while he’ll host a Super Bowl team. That’s the best case scenario. ” However, Kimmel noted, there is a worst case scenario.

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“Scenario number two is he goes nuts. Like Jack Nicholson innuts. Everybody who works for him gets the axe. He turns on anybody who might possibly want to succeed him, whether that be Lil Marco or JD Vance.

Even his own son. Even if Don Jr. decides to run for president, his father will say and do anything he can to destroy him. Because he wants to make sure no one but him will ever live in the White House again. He might knock down the rest of it for all we know.

”100 Best Movies of the 21st Centuryread one of Trump’s Truth Social posts during the ceremony, quipping, “Thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still up — isn’t it past your jail time?

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