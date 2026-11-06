Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump Oval Office Monument Plan After Midterm Loss

Jimmy Kimmel criticizes Donald Trump's Oval Office national monument proclamation following GOP midterm losses, calling it a distraction from political defeat.

Jimmy Kimmel utilized his November 5 opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to deliver a sharp critique of Donald Trump's recent decision to declare the Oval Office a national monument. The comedian framed the proclamation as a defensive maneuver to preserve the former president's personal legacy while simultaneously mocking the political vulnerability exposed by recent electoral results. Kimmel suggested that the timing of the announcement, occurring immediately after the midterm elections, hinted at a potential desire for an early exit from political life.

Monument Proclamation Details

The segment featured a video clip of the document signing ceremony where the document was heard declaring the space a landmark for the ages. The proclamation explicitly states that the office will not be able to be taken down, destroyed, or touched by future occupants. Kimmel interpreted this move as an effort to ensure that no future president can remove specific items, including a historic Diet Coke button, spray-painted gold sconces, and various knickknacks. He compared the renovated space to the gift shop at the Liberace Museum, emphasizing the perceived tackiness of the changes.

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Comedian Political Commentary

Kimmel questioned the urgency of the decision, asking why the designation was necessary right after the midterms. He joked that the move was an attempt to secure the "beautiful new sconces and knickknacks" from being altered by successors. The host gave the president a reality check, stating that on January 20, 2029, the decorations would be removed faster than Melania moved back to New York. He referred to the new Oval Office as both a landmark and a skid mark, highlighting the absurdity of the situation.

Midterm Election Fallout

The talk show host connected the proclamation to the broader political context of the midterm election on Tuesday. The GOP suffered a bruising bloodbath as Americans overwhelmingly elected Democratic candidates. This shift resulted in flipping control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Kimmel noted that Trump appeared preoccupied with the wrong thing after numerous Trump-backed Republican candidates lost. The host used the platform to emphasize the severity of the electoral setback for the president's party.

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Media Reactions and Analysis

On The View, co-host and former Trump administration staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin provided a scathing review of the election results. She described the sweeping Democratic victories as a total and complete repudiation of Donald Trump's presidency and his policies. Griffin declared the election results the beginning of the end of the MAGA movement. She further characterized Trump as an official lame duck president, contrasting his monument plans with his waning political power.

Future Political Implications

Despite the electoral defeat, Trump has dismissed concerns about a potential impeachment effort from the newly Democratic Congress. He stated he was not even a little bit concerned about the possibility, according to reporting. The juxtaposition of the Oval Office monument and the political losses highlights a disconnect between the former president's actions and the current political landscape. Kimmel's monologue underscored the tension between preserving personal legacy and responding to democratic mandates.