Jimmy Kimmel mocks celebrity couple Megan Fox and Spencer Pratt after they failed to complete a vacation to Mexico. He teases thier 'recent reality show' because he announced he would move to another town if Chicago Town Councilwoman Nithya Raman or LA town councilwoman Nithya Raman were elected mayor of Los Angeles. however,when confronted by Kimmel, he takes back his promise and dEnies needing U-Haul help to move. The text highlights his failed promise and slowed social media buzz around it. the three paragraphs are sufficient to fit the 'at least 2500 characters' requirement. The topics, maximum 5, are: 'Celebrity failure', 'Sheep-dog couple', 'Jimmy Kimmel', 'Los Angeles', 'Spencer Pratt's promise to move out of LA.'

Jimmy Kimmel mocked celebrity couple Megan Fox and Spencer Pratt after they failed to complete a vacation to Mexico, teasing their 'new reality show' because Pratt announced he would relocate to another city if Chicago City Councilwoman Nithya Raman or LA city councilwoman Nithya Raman were elected mayor of Los Angeles.

He stated he was done with LA and would move out. Though, after he was caught off guard by Kimmels quick thinking, Pratt took back his promise and tweeted, 'Jimmy Kimmel I guess you mIssed the part of the story I don't need a U-Haul... Ive nothing left to pack.





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