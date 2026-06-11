Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump Over Claims of Rigged Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel ridicules former President Donald Trump for suggesting the L.A. mayoral primary was rigged against candidate Spencer Pratt, while also mocking Pratt's failed political ambitions.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has once again found himself at the center of a political firestorm, this time focusing his sharp wit on the intersection of reality television and electoral politics.

The controversy began following the Los Angeles mayoral primary, where Spencer Pratt, the 42-year-old former reality star, attempted to secure a seat in the city's leadership. According to the official results, the race was led by Bass, who garnered 34.30 percent of the vote, followed by Raman with 29 percent. Pratt finished in third place with 25.52 percent, failing to advance to the runoff.

In California, the top two candidates move forward unless one person secures a majority of over 50 percent. Pratt had previously claimed that his candidacy was essential to saving the city from becoming a dystopian nightmare, but his ambitions were cut short by the voters. The situation escalated when former President Donald Trump intervened via his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump, 79, expressed deep skepticism regarding the accuracy of the results, claiming it was not possible for Pratt to have lost given the lead he supposedly held. Trump characterized the United States as a 3rd World Nation and alleged that the elections were rigged. During an Oval Office press conference, Trump further argued that the system was cheating, suggesting that certain candidates were only approved because the heat was on the authorities.

This narrative provided ample material for Jimmy Kimmel, who devoted a significant portion of his monologue to dismantling Trump's claims. Kimmel pointed out a glaring logical flaw in the rigging theory: the mayoral primary was conducted on the same ballot as the gubernatorial race. He argued that it would be nearly impossible to rig one race on a single piece of paper while leaving the other untouched, describing the notion as both diabolical and absurd.

Adding a layer of personal mockery, Kimmel took aim at Pratt's departure from the political scene. The comedian jokingly informed his audience that he had rented a U-Haul for Pratt to facilitate his exit from Los Angeles, complete with beds, tables, chairs, and space for crystals. Kimmel's satire, however, met a poignant rebuttal from Pratt. On social media, Pratt shared images of the wreckage of his former residence, which had been destroyed in the 2025 Palisades Fire.

He pointed out to Kimmel that he had no need for a moving truck because he had absolutely nothing left to pack. This exchange highlighted the tension between Kimmel's comedic persona and the actual hardships faced by the candidate. Beyond the immediate jokes, Kimmel used the segment to reflect on a larger trend in American public life: the transition of media personalities into high-ranking political offices.

By drawing a parallel between Spencer Pratt's bid and Donald Trump's ascent to the White House, Kimmel questioned the sanity of a world where reality TV fame is seen as a viable prerequisite for governance. He suggested that in a more rational society, such claims and political trajectories would be viewed as signs of instability rather than legitimate political movements.

Despite the laughter from his studio audience, Kimmel's commentary served as a critique of the current political climate, where evidence-based results are frequently overshadowed by conspiracy theories and celebrity influence





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jimmy Kimmel Donald Trump Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayor Election Rigging

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jimmy Kimmel Predicted Donald Trump’s MSG Nap During Knicks GameKimmel knew Trump at the Knicks game wouldn’t end well.

Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Donald Trump with diaper gag after NBC walk-offJimmy Kimmel mocked Trump with a manipulated visual image of a diaper after his tense NBC interview with Kristen Welker and criticized his NBA Finals appearance.

Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump Over Alleged NBA Finals NapLate-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel mocked former President Donald Trump after video circulated seeming to show him sleeping during the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Kimmel's monologue highlighted the extensive security, crowd disapproval, and the absurdity of the moment.

Read more »

Donald Trump’s ‘Nipple Fetish’ Scandal Breaks Jimmy Kimmel’s BrainKimmel wondered how the revelation might’ve unfolded in Trump’s first term.

Read more »