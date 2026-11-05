Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump and JD Vance After Midterm Election Results

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel delivers harsh criticism of Donald Trump and JD Vance following Democratic midterm gains, calling for Trump to resign and mocking Vance's political pivots.

Jimmy Kimmel launched a scathing critique of Donald Trump and JD Vance on The Late Show following the decisive Democratic victories in the midterm elections. The comedian celebrated the party's control of both the Senate and the House while simultaneously questioning the former president's acceptance of the political reality.

Kimmel Demands Trump Resignation

Jimmy Kimmel expressed deep frustration with Donald Trump, suggesting that the former president should step down immediately from public life. Kimmel remarked, I wish his parents were alive today so we could put them in jail for what they did to him - and to us. He urged Trump to resign, quit already, and just quit, stating plainly that nobody wants him.

Also read Jimmy Kimmel Warns Trump Will Escalate Conflict After Democratic Congressional Victory

Kimmel mocked Donald Trump for claiming Republicans would have won by a landslide if he had been on the ballot during the recent elections. The 58-year-old comedian labeled Trump a spoiled child who refuses to accept defeat. He argued that in the face of defeat, Trump is doing what he does best: blaming everyone other than him.

The late-night host also joked about Trump buying an island as a way to escape political scrutiny. Kimmel suggested, Maybe Epstein's island, adding, Wouldn't that be a perfect end to this story? This comment referenced the infamous private island associated with Jeffrey Epstein, using dark humor to highlight the absurdity of Trump's political posturing.

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Mocking JD Vance Political Maneuvering

Jimmy Kimmel directed significant attention toward Vice President JD Vance, holding him accountable for distancing himself from the administration. Kimmel blamed Vance for the GOP's losses, specifically citing the war in Iran as a factor that damaged Republican prospects. He made a crude joke about the Democrats taking so many seats, saying J.D. Vance can't even find one to have s*x with him.

Kimmel also joked about the possibility of Vance becoming president and his shifting political positions over time. The host recalled how Vance had pivoted from calling Trump America's Hitler to praising him enthusiastically. He suggested that Vance could change his position again, highlighting the unpredictable nature of his political allegiance.

Democratic Gains and Future Outlook

Jimmy Kimmel celebrated the Democrats' major midterm victory while expressing concerns about the political climate that follows. The Democratic Party secured significant gains, winning control of both legislative chambers. This shift places Donald Trump in a dicey situation as the incoming majority prepares to govern.

The comedian used his platform to reflect on the broader implications of these election results for American politics. His commentary underscored the tension between the losing party's narrative and the reality of the voters' choices. Kimmel's segment served as a sharp contrast to the Republican claims of a potential landslide victory.

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Entertainment and Political Commentary

This segment of The Late Show blended entertainment with serious political critique, reflecting the show's ongoing style. Jimmy Kimmel has previously targeted Martha Stewart's Halloween costume and Hillary Clinton has appeared on The View to discuss similar themes. These episodes highlight the intersection of pop culture and political discourse in modern media.

The reaction to these election results continues to shape the national conversation in late-night television. Comedians and hosts are using their shows to process the outcomes and challenge the narratives pushed by losing candidates. This approach resonates with audiences who are tracking the implications of the new legislative balance.

As the political landscape shifts, the focus remains on how these figures will navigate the next phase of governance. Donald Trump and JD Vance face scrutiny for their responses to the election. Meanwhile, Democrats prepare to exercise their new majority power in Washington.