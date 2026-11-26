Jimmy Kimmel made controversial remarks about the late Senator Lindsey Graham and Rudy Giuliani on his ABC show, drawing attention to his history of political satire involving deceased figures.

Jimmy Kimmel delivered a segment on his Tuesday broadcast that centered on sharp political satire involving deceased conservative figures and newly elected officials. The host opened the portion of the show by referencing the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away in July at the age of seventy-one. Kimmel used the monologue to make a direct joke suggesting that Graham is currently located in hell.

Jokes Target Late Senator Lindsey Graham

The late Republican senator from South Carolina served in the United States Senate for many years before his death. Kimmel referenced the senator's passing to make a dark humor comment about his afterlife destination. The host stated that Graham is smiling somewhere down below while also looking up someone's pants. This remark was directed at a new political figure discussed in the following segment of the program.

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Rudy Giuliani And New York Politics Satire

Kimmel also directed his commentary toward former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is currently eighty-two years old. The host noted that Giuliani is not in great health, which requires a new generation of politicians to maintain his cosmetic appearance. Kimmel described the former mayor's reliance on Grecian formula with a macabre tone during the broadcast. The host suggested that Giuliani might rise from the grave, a comment that follows previous reports of the mayor being rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Congressman-Elect Anthony Constantino Featured

The segment pivoted to Congressman-elect Anthony Constantino, who Kimmel introduced as a candidate to carry the torch for eccentric New York politicians. The host played a video clip of Constantino addressing his social media followers with a specific political goal. Constantino stated in the clip that he aims to convert every gay American into a Republican. Kimmel mocked this plan by suggesting the new congressman would seduce voters door to door.

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During the same interview clip, Constantino spelled the MAGA slogan with a 'Y' at the end. Kimmel referred to the congressman-elect as a giant baby in a hat while discussing his political ambitions. The host connected the new lawmaker to the late Senator Graham, implying a shared destination in the afterlife. This juxtaposition served as the central punchline for the political critique offered during the episode.

History Of Political Commentary And Controversy

This appearance follows a pattern of controversial comments by Kimmel regarding political figures and their health or deaths. The host has previously made remarks about Donald Trump just days before documented assassination attempts against the former president. Such jokes have occasionally led to professional consequences for the television program. In the past, Kimmel's show was briefly pulled from the air after comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The Tuesday episode concluded with a shift in topic away from the political satire. Kimmel segued from his jokes about gay Republicans and Chinese spies to a discussion about technology. The host ended the segment by commenting on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. This transition marked the end of the most provocative portion of the broadcast.

Network Broadcast And Audience Reaction

The remarks were delivered during an episode of an ABC late-night television program. Kimmel's style of comedy often involves targeting figures across the political aisle from his own views. The host appears to take particular pleasure in making jokes involving those who have faced assassination attempts or have died. This approach has drawn significant attention and criticism from conservative groups and media commentators.

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The segment illustrates the ongoing tension between late-night hosts and political figures. Kimmel's references to the health and afterlife status of prominent Republicans continue to generate discourse. The broadcast included specific details about the ages and conditions of the individuals mentioned. These facts were woven into the humor to create a narrative about the state of American politics.

Viewers watching the ABC broadcast heard the jokes about Graham and Giuliani presented as part of the nightly monologue. The host used these references to criticize the current political landscape. The inclusion of Constantino's clip provided a contemporary example of the politicians being discussed. The combination of historical figures and new leaders created a comprehensive satire of the political spectrum.

The program continues to face scrutiny for its content. Kimmel's previous incidents involving Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump set a precedent for this type of commentary. The Tuesday episode added to the record of controversial segments. The host's remarks about the late Senator and the former mayor reflect a broader trend in political comedy.