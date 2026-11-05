Jimmy Kimmel Demands President Trump Resign Amidst White House Retort

Jimmy Kimmel urged Donald Trump to quit the presidency following Democratic control of Congress. The White House responded by attacking the host's ratings.

Jimmy Kimmel launched a scathing monologue on Wednesday night targeting President Donald Trump. The late-night host called for the former president to resign immediately. This demand came after Democratic lawmakers regained control of the U.S. House and Senate. Kimmel argued that Trump should accept the political defeat and leave office.

Triggered By Presidential Statement

The broadcast began with Kimmel reacting to a post on the X platform from the White House. The post featured a photo of Trump standing in the Oval Office. The caption read PSA Trump is still your president. Kimmel dismissed this message as complete nonsense. He pointed out that Trump was directly on the ballot for election.

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Host referred to the president as being like dog hair that appears everywhere. He claimed Trump has infected every nook and cranny of daily life in the United States. Kimmel stated that no other leader has divided the country as deeply as Trump has done. The host emphasized the pervasive nature of the former president's influence on society.

Demand For Immediate Resignation

Kimmel declared that the political verdict is now in. He stated that there is only one action left for Trump to take. The host told the former president to quit already. He asserted that nobody wants Trump to remain in power. Kimmel suggested that even Trump does not want the job anymore.

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The host made a sarcastic suggestion about Trump's future. He told him to take his billion dollars worth of crypto. Kimmel advised Trump to buy an island as a retirement plan. He speculated that Epstein's island might be a perfect ending for the story. The comments drew laughter from the studio audience.

White House Insults Host

The White House had previously criticized Kimmel before the election. They labeled the ABC host a no-talent loser. They claimed he has beclowned himself with tanking ratings. The administration used this phrasing to attack his professional standing. The statement was directed at his performance on air.

Kimmel addressed this criticism during his live broadcast. He noted that low ratings are kind of the point of the show. He joked that he has beclowned himself once again. He mentioned receiving this exact type of statement two times in the past year. He claimed a third beclowned would be the last warning.

Direct Reply To Press Secretary

Kimmel directly addressed Danny Dingle of the White House. He told Dingle that telling him how to do his job is not his intent. He stated that today seems like a bad day for Dingle to call him a loser. The host used the insult to highlight the White House's poor timing. He framed the administration's attack as a sign of weakness after the election.