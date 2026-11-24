Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Donald Trump's support of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who was reinstated on Monday.

“Who doesn’t love a good comeback story? ” Kimmel quipped of Huang, who was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia despite an ongoing investigation into multiple alleged affairs — including one with an accused Chinese spy and two with Nvidia subordinates.

Trump took credit for the decision, telling CNBC that he personally called into an Nvidia board meeting and“After 10 grueling days of forced unemployment, the board at Nvidia today voted to reinstate their former CEO, who, according to our president, did nothing wrong,” Kimmel recounted.

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“All this guy did was cheat on his wife with two employees and a Chinese spy. Who hasn’t done that? ” Kimmel explained that the board issued a statement saying they have “every confidence” in Huang.

“Which, of course, had nothing to do with the pressure from our Silicon Man in Chief, who has at least 62 million reasons why he wanted his pal in charge. After the board made it clear that they were unequivocally moving on, Trump called them personally to harangue them. And if you think that sounds fishy, it’s not. It’s called being a good friend.

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” He added, “There’s nothing unusual about a president who owns a huge amount of stock in a company putting his little carrot thumb on the scale in a way that immediately boosts that company’s stock price. I’m sure it also didn’t hurt that Huang donated $25 million to the big stupid ballroom he’s building.

” After sharing an AI image Trump posted of Huang holding up a red bra after an assassination attempt, Kimmel noted, “What a profoundly stupid time to be alive. ” Kimmel recounted how Trump told CNBC that Huang was “exonerated. ” “By who, I have no idea,” Kimmel replied.

“And neither does he, by the way. ”Previously Unseen Footage of Led Zeppelin at Madison Square Garden Surfaces After 49 YearsBilly Ray Cyrus Shares Snapshots From Miley’s Wedding: 'Beautiful' to See Family 'United by Love' Huang resigned from his position as CEO and board member on Nov. 12, acknowledging multiple affairs, including with Chinese business executive Alice Huang , who is alleged by the U.S. government to be an asset of China’s foreign intelligence operations. public pressure campaigns to reinstate him.

Trump seemed to know the decision was coming during another interview earlier Monday morning,before the announcement that Huang is “back where he should be. ” Nvidia’s stock skyrocketed after the announcement. Trump — who is perpetually obsessed with the stock market — has reportedly tradedAmid Legal Controversy, Christie’s Withdraws Frida Kahlo Painting Hours Before Auction3 days ago4 hours ago