Jimmy Kimmel slammed Donald Trump for ignoring the November 13 flight disruptions while posting about renovating the East Potomac Golf Links instead of addressing the national emergency.

Jimmy Kimmel directed sharp criticism at Donald Trump on November 13, targeting the president for prioritizing personal grievances over a major national crisis. While thousands of travelers faced severe flight disruptions across the country, Kimmel highlighted Trump's continued silence on the aviation emergency. Instead of addressing the stranded passengers, the president used his social media platform to complain about the East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C.

Mocking The Golf Course Obsession

Kimmel used his monologue to ridicule Trump's fixation on the golf course, which he referred to as Trash Island. The comedian joked that the president needed a new island because he could no longer access Epstein's island. Kimmel argued that Trump's focus on renovating the facility in the nation's capital demonstrated a clear detachment from the realities facing ordinary citizens. The host pointed out that while families struggled with delays, the president was occupied with land reform projects.

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Private Jets And The Travel Crisis

The late-night host emphasized the stark contrast between Trump's travel privileges and the hardships faced by everyday passengers. Kimmel noted that Trump has access to multiple private jets that take off whenever he desires. He mocked the idea that the president could possibly understand the frustration of being stuck at an airport. Kimmel suggested that Trump should experience flying economy on a Southwest Airlines flight out of Newark. The host joked about the president being crammed into a middle seat without carry-on space, sipping Diet Squirt like everyone else.

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Flight Delays And Government Response

The context for Kimmel's comedy came from a ground stop that began on November 13 and lasted approximately four hours. This disruption delayed more than 10,000 flights, leaving travelers stranded at terminals and on the tarmac. The Federal Aviation Administration struggled to manage the emergency response during this period. Kimmel criticized the administration's handling of the situation, suggesting that the lack of immediate leadership worsened the crisis.

Trump Statements And Secretary Duties

Donald Trump did not publicly address the flight disruptions during the initial hours of the chaos. He chose to post about unrelated subjects on Truth Social while the crisis unfolded. The president later stated that he had been in the White House attending meetings. He delegated the emergency management and press briefings to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Kimmel used this delegation as further evidence of the president's disengagement from the immediate needs of the traveling public.