Jimmy Kimmel Criticizes Trump for Being 'Too Busy for His Son's Wedding'

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Donald Trump for skipping his son Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding over the weekend.

, the late-night host explained that Don Jr. held his nuptials with Bettina Anderson on a private island in the Bahamas last weekend.

“It was a small ceremony with about 40 guests, none of whom were his father,” Kimmel said. “Daddy Donald sent his RSVP via Truth Social. ”, “While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so.

I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C. , at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina! ” “See, he can be warm when he wants to,” Kimmel replied.

“He loves Don Jr. He just loves the United States more. He had circumstances pertaining to government to get to. And also flying to a private island makes him miss his friend Jeffrey, who he lost. ”Linda Perry Says Green Day Dropped Her as Producer After Fan Backlash: ‘That Was F--ked Up’ He added, “This is a guy who golfs two, three times a week.

He’s going to UFC fights with Vanilla Ice. He was too busy for his son’s wedding. But he did say Don and Bettina are going to have a great marriage. And this is a man who knows a great marriage.

He’s had three of them himself. Poor Don Jr. Without his father they had to scramble to find somebody else to make a 90-minute toast about windmills and transgender weightlifters. ” Kimmel noted that Don Jr. and his new bride are reportedly still planning to celebrate their marriage at the White House. That celebrate would be attended by Trump and Melania Trump.

“Well, you’d hope so,” Kimmel said. “They live there. Can you imagine if they didn’t show up to that one too?

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