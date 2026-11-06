Jimmy Fowlie Pays Tribute To Late Sister On Her Birthday

After the LAPD arrested two people in connection to the killing of his sister Christina Downer, Jimmy Fowlie paid tribute to her for her birthday.

Helene Hahn Lloyd Dies: Former Disney EVP & DreamWorks Founding Exec Was 78the last time they saw each other, noting it brought his family “some relief” that an arrest has been made.

“Today is my sister’s birthday, and so I wanted to share this video of what turned out to be our last moment together,” he wrote on‘SNL’ Writer Jimmy Fowlie Announces Sister Christina Downer Is “No Longer Alive” After Going Missing In LA “I’ve always thought those little photo ops at the Grove were so puzzling. I’d see them and try to imagine a world where me and my friends would pose in front of one non-ironically.

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For some reason on this day, I decided to make @nletreize take one of me and Christina as we were leaving. I just wanted to be extra and make her laugh, and I love how you can see her giggling as she walks up. She’s wearing her slippers which i think is so cute. In this video I feel like you can feel how sweet her energy is.

She was one of my favorite people to make laugh. You could argue my whole comedy career was actually born out of sitting at the dinner table as kids and acting dumb while our dad became increasingly irate at me. It was a sacrifice that was always worth it. Fowlie continued, “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out.

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It brings our family and her friends some relief to know that charges have been filed in connection with Christina’s death. Because this whole experience has been so endlessly depressing, today I want to spend a little time remembering how much fun I had with her and how lucky I am that she was my sister. Happy birthday, Chris!

”Last week, LAPD officers took 41-year-old Delorean Bijon Brandon, who is believed to be Downer’s boyfriend, and Kaylee Markowski, 34, into custody forDowner’s family reported her missing on Dec. 18, 2025, following a welfare check requested by her ex-husband after he hadn’t heard from her in an extended period of time. Detectives with LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division took over the investigation when her cellphone was discovered washed ashore on a Santa Monica beach.as he searched Downer’s Koreatown neighborhood, noting they were “worried that she isn’t safe.

” Fowlie announced in April that LAPD had informed the family that Downer was “Lionsgate & 3 Arts Dig Up New Horror Banner Render Road; Duo Set To Lead