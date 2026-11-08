Jimmy Fowlie Honors Late Sister Christina Downer on Birthday

SNL writer Jimmy Fowlie shares a touching tribute to his sister Christina Downer on her birthday, following the arrest of two suspects in her murder.

Jimmy Fowlie, a writer for the long-running sketch comedy program Saturday Night Live, posted a deeply moving tribute to his deceased sister, Christina Downer, on Thursday. The heartfelt message coincided with what would have been Downer's birthday, arriving exactly one week after law enforcement announced the arrests of two individuals suspected in her homicide.

The Core Details of the Tribute Video

Fowlie, aged 41, released a short video clip on his Instagram account that captured the final known moments he spent with his sister. He explained that the footage was taken during a casual evening outing at The Grove in Los Angeles, where he and Downer were with friends to watch a film. In the clip, Fowlie poses on a futuristic motorcycle prop from the movie Tron: Ares, starring Jared Leto, while Downer giggles behind him, wearing slippers.

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Writing in the post, Fowlie described the night as an inconsequential event that turned into his last memory with her. He noted that he usually found such photo opportunities puzzling but decided to be extra that day specifically to make his sister laugh. He highlighted Downer's sweet energy and her reaction to his playful antics, expressing gratitude for the fun they shared.

Stakeholder Positions and Arrest Details

The release of the tribute comes shortly after the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that two people were taken into custody for their alleged roles in Downer's death. Authorities identified the suspects as Delorean Bijon Brandon, who was Downer's boyfriend, and Kaylee Nicole Markowski. Both individuals were arrested last week in connection with the killing.

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Downer had been reported missing in December 2025 under mysterious circumstances. The initial inquiry was triggered by a request for a welfare check made by her ex-husband. Her disappearance sparked a significant investigation that ultimately led to the recent arrests, bringing a measure of procedural closure to the case, even as the emotional toll remains high for her family.

Real-World Impact and Family Statements

Jimmy Fowlie addressed the gravity of the situation by acknowledging the relief his family and Downer's friends felt regarding the filed charges. He stated that the endless depression of the missing persons case had been difficult to endure, but the arrests provided some validation of the facts. He emphasized his desire to focus on celebrating his sister's life rather than dwelling on the tragedy.

Fowlie also reflected on his professional life, noting that his comedy career was largely inspired by his childhood dynamic with his sister. He recalled sitting at the dinner table as children, where he would act silly to provoke reactions from their father, a habit that helped him develop his comedic skills. He described making Downer laugh as one of his favorite activities, underscoring the personal significance of their bond.

Scheduled Next Steps and Future Outlook

The Daily Mail attempted to contact Fowlie's representative for additional comment regarding the tribute and the ongoing legal proceedings, but no response had been received at the time of publication. As the legal process against Delorean Bijon Brandon and Kaylee Nicole Markowski moves forward, the focus for Downer's loved ones remains on honoring her memory.

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Fowlie concluded his social media post with a direct message to his sister, wishing her a happy birthday. He expressed feeling lucky to have had her as his sister, framing the video as a way to preserve the joy of their last moments together. The post serves as a public memorial while the judicial system handles the allegations against the two accused individuals.