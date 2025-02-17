Jimmy Fallon Relives 'SNL' Roots as Show Celebrates 50 Years

Jimmy Fallon reposts his audition tape as 'Saturday Night Live' celebrates its 50th anniversary with a star-studded reunion and concert.

Former ' Saturday Night Live ' ( SNL ) cast member and host of 'The Tonight Show,' Jimmy Fallon , recently re-shared his audition tape for the iconic sketch comedy show, accompanying it with a heartfelt message. Fallon's tenure on SNL spanned from 1998 to 2004, during which he became a beloved figure for his numerous hilarious sketches. One of his most memorable collaborations was the 'Barry Gibb Talk Show' with singer and frequent SNL host Justin Timberlake, which paid homage to the Bee Gees.

As part of the celebration of 'SNL's' 50th anniversary, a special three-hour event titled 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Special' is scheduled to air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. This event is considered the largest television reunion in entertainment history, bringing together cast and hosts from 1975 onwards. Fallon, who also hosted the 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' on Friday night, is among the notable alumni participating in the festivities.The concert, held at the prestigious Radio City Music Hall in New York City, featured an impressive lineup of performers who have graced the stage of Studio 8H over the years. The star-studded concert included musical powerhouses like Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and the Backstreet Boys. Adam Sandler, a comedian synonymous with 'SNL,' is also celebrating 50 years of his association with the show. On the red carpet in New York City, ahead of 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special,' Sandler spoke with Access Hollywood's Emily Orozco about this momentous occasion, reminiscing about his time on the iconic show





