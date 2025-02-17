Jimmy Fallon Reflects on 'SNL' Legacy Ahead of Historic 50th Anniversary Special

Jimmy Fallon reposts his audition tape for 'SNL' and celebrates the show's 50th anniversary with a special reunion and concert.

Former 'Saturday Night Live' cast member and host of 'The Tonight Show', Jimmy Fallon, recently reposted his audition tape for the iconic sketch comedy show, accompanied by a heartfelt message. Fallon's tenure on 'SNL' spanned from 1998 to 2004, during which he gained widespread recognition for numerous hilarious sketches, including the Barry Gibb Talk Show, a recurring segment featuring singer and frequent 'SNL' host Justin Timberlake.

'SNL 50: The Anniversary Special' is set to air on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET, marking what is considered the largest television reunion in entertainment history. The three-hour event will bring together an impressive lineup of cast members and hosts from 1975 to present, including Fallon. He also hosted 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' on Friday night, a star-studded event held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The concert featured many notable performers who have graced Studio 8H over the years, such as Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and the Backstreet Boys.As part of the 'SNL 50' celebrations, Adam Sandler, another legendary 'SNL' alum, reflected on his five decades with the show. On the red carpet in New York City prior to 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special', Sandler engaged in a conversation with Access Hollywood's Emily Orozco, reminiscing about his time on the program and expressing excitement for the special night





