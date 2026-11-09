Jimmy Fallon Piles on ‘Sewer’-Dwelling Stephen Miller

The “Tonight Show” host said Chief of Staff Miller is better suited to other sinister positions.

Stephen Miller has been squinting in photos outside the White House since at least 2020. Fallon compared the perpetually frowning government official to some of pop culture’s most notorious villains.

“Can we see Stephen Miller? ” the host asked on a special Sunday episode ofalso hit on Miller’s nefarious demeanor.

Also read Sneakerhead Jimmy Fallon Just Scored Caitlin Clark’s Unreleased Taylor Swift-Inspired Kicks

“Weekend Update” host Colin Jost said that switching from Wiles to Miller “is like trying to get through a dinner party by switching from wine to meth. ”on Truth Social, “I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026.

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” He added, “It is a colossal mistake, and the last thing we need 72 hours after the a–- whooping we got on Tuesday. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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