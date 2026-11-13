Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Share Birthday Banter and History

Late-night rivals Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel celebrate their friendship with social media posts and past collaborations, including a notable April Fools show swap.

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have added another memorable chapter to their decades-long friendship with a recent social media post that highlighted their enduring rivalry and camaraderie. The two hosts, who have shared plenty of notable moments throughout their respective careers, used the platform to wish each other well while poking fun at their identical naming convention.

Social Media Birthday Exchange

Jimmy Fallon took to X to wish Jimmy Kimmel a happy birthday and shared a photo of the two hosts standing together in formal black suits, linked arm in arm. The post featured an unexpected twist in the caption, which read Happy birthday Jimmy Fallon, a playful error that added another layer to their history of banter as friendly talk-show rivals.

Also read Jimmy Kimmel Takes Aim at Natalie Harp With Brutal Ad Parody

Several users commented on the post, joining in the humor regarding the confusion their similar names often cause fans. One user remarked that the two always confuse them because they cannot tell which one is Jimmy and which one is the other Jimmy, reflecting the widespread amusement generated by the duo's public interactions.

Past Collaborations and Stunts

This lighthearted exchange adds to a history of memorable collaborations between the hosts, including a notable April Fools stunt in 2022 when they swapped shows for one night. The switch had originally been planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic, making the eventual execution a significant event for late-night television viewers.

Advertisement

During this stunt, Fallon took over Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles, while Kimmel hosted The Tonight Show in New York, showcasing their ability to navigate each other's programs seamlessly. This event demonstrated their professional respect for one another, as well as their willingness to engage in high-profile pranks that entertain audiences on both sides of the country.

Podcast Ventures and Stage Appearances

Beyond television swaps, Fallon and Kimmel co-hosted Strike Force Five, a podcast launched in 2023 with fellow late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver. They created the podcast to support staff affected by the Hollywood writers strike, highlighting their solidarity within the industry during a period of significant labor disruption.

Furthermore, the two hosts have shared the stage at major events, including the 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards, where they likely showcased their comedic chemistry in front of a live audience. Their ongoing presence in each other's social circles and professional lives underscores a unique bond that has persisted despite their status as direct competitors in the late-night landscape.