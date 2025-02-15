Jimmy Carter's Daughter Shares Heartwarming Story About Her Father's Sense of Humor

Amy Carter, daughter of former President Jimmy Carter, recalls a time she witnessed her father laughing hysterically at Dan Aykroyd's impression of him on Saturday Night Live. She also shares a story about her grandfather, President George H.W. Bush, inviting comedian Dana Carvey to the White House after his 1992 election loss to cheer up his staff.

President Jimmy Carter's daughter, Amy, shared a heartwarming anecdote about her father's sense of humor. Amy recalled a time when she was a young girl and spent the night at the White House. While she slept, she heard her father laughing loudly in the living room. She woke up to find him enjoying Dan Aykroyd 's impression of him on Saturday Night Live. Amy was struck by the president's ability to laugh at himself and appreciate the humor in the situation.

She described her father as 'extraordinarily humble' and noted that his reaction highlighted the power of imitation as a form of flattery. Amy believes that impressions often reveal a deeper understanding of a person's impact on society.





