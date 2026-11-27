Jimmy Carr appears in public for the first time after stepping down from BBC's Top Gear, while chef Gordon Ramsay is confirmed as the new lead host for the reboot.

Comedian Jimmy Carr was spotted in Manchester on Friday, marking his first public appearance since the announcement that chef Gordon Ramsay would take over as the new host of the BBC's Top Gear. Carr, 54, arrived at a television studio carrying a suitcase to begin filming for his program 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. His appearance comes shortly after it was confirmed that Ramsay had stepped in to replace Carr following the comedian's last-minute withdrawal from the high-profile automotive series.

Carr Steps Down Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Jimmy Carr officially withdrew from hosting Top Gear after BBC executives determined that the commitment was incompatible with his existing professional obligations. A TV insider explained that the reboot requires months of filming with global travel, which would severely block a presenter's schedule. This extensive time requirement forces the host to decline numerous other work opportunities, including Carr's primary career as a stand-up comedian.

Also read Gordon Ramsay Announces Arrival of Granddaughter as Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty Welcome First Baby

Although Carr is known as a car fanatic and reportedly would have loved to make the role work, he ultimately decided he could not turn down a flood of other work offers. His departure left BBC bosses scrambling to find a suitable replacement candidate. The network needed to secure a new lead talent quickly to keep the long-awaited reboot on track for its future production schedule.

Gordon Ramsay Confirmed as Lead Host in 2028

Gordon Ramsay was officially confirmed as the new lead host of Top Gear on Wednesday, swapping the kitchen for the race track. The 60-year-old chef will lead a brand-new line-up of presenters, with filming expected to begin across the world in 2028. Ramsay reacted to the news with enthusiasm while driving around a race track with The Stig, declaring that Top Gear was back.

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Ramsay is no stranger to the franchise, having appeared as a guest on Top Gear three separate times. His previous appearances included the first series in 2002, the eighth series in 2006, and the 23rd series in 2016. The father of six holds a professional racing license and has competed on tracks numerous times. He possesses extensive automotive knowledge through years of ownership, maintaining a car collection valued at more than £4.5 million.

Reboot Faces Challenges After Flintoff Crash

This latest iteration of Top Gear arrives four years after the previous version was shelved. The show had been suspended following a serious crash involving presenter Freddie Flintoff. The reboot is now set to start filming next year, aiming to restore the program's global appeal after this significant hiatus. The network is hopeful that Ramsay's star power and enthusiasm can revive interest in the franchise.

Ramsay's Personal Milestones and Automotive Portfolio

Alongside the professional announcement, Gordon Ramsay celebrated a personal milestone in the same week by becoming a first-time grandparent. He welcomed the daughter of his daughter Holly, named Daphne. While balancing family life with his new television role, Ramsay continues to expand his automotive portfolio. His most recent purchase was a red Ferrari F40, bought for an estimated £4 million this year.

Ramsay is frequently seen outside his Lucky Cat restaurant in Mayfair, London, with his collection of flashy vehicles. His estimated net worth is £200 million, reflecting his success across multiple business ventures. The BBC has not yet responded to requests for detailed comments regarding the production timeline. However, fans anticipate that the new host will bring a different energy to the series compared to the previous era defined by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May.