[Jimmy Bamsey] painted a chilling picture of chilling cold-blooded carnage and abuse of wife and eight children

Details the story of a Welsh man who killed his wife and was feared by his children for his cruelty

The beaming young parents cradling their newborn baby girl paints the image of a perfect family home. Debra Lewis is held in the protective arms of her proud mother while her father wraps a loving arm around his wife and they smile into the camera for a touching picture on their sofa.

But behind the smiles was a simmering tension that would rip apart their family and end in murder. Jimmy Bamsey was not the loving father he appeared to be - he was a monster who unleashed hell on his eight children and wife Wendy. On one occasion, he punched his wife so hard in the face that her eye came out of its socket, leaving her blind in one eye.

On another occasion, Debra watched her father grab her mother by the throat. Emboldened by fear, the teenager threatened to hit him with a fire poker if he did not remove his hands from her neck.

'If you're going to do that, you best make sure you knock me out because I'll kill you,' Bamsey snapped at his 13-year-old daughter. In July 1971, a police car pulled up outside her house in the middle of a stormy night. Debra knew straight away what had happened. He'd gone out looking for her that night and he'd killed her on the doorstep of her own mother's house.

There was a chilling picture of him, confessing the crime and injuring his mother-in-law. It was an event that would shock the small Welsh village where it occurred. For two years, Debra had to live with her evil father. She was subjected to physical and mental abuse, including molestation from her step-grandfather.

He was eventually released after just 14 months, following a manslaughter conviction based on the 'provocation' of Wendy having been unfaithful





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Welsh Murder Abuse Of Children Manslaughter Wendy Bamsey Emotional Abuse Mental Illness

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[Jimmy Bamsey] painted a chilling picture of chilling cold-blooded carnage and abuse of wife and eight childrenDetails the story of a Welsh man who killed his wife and was feared by his children for his cruelty

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