Jimmie Johnson Finishes Third in Daytona 500, Leading Legacy Motor Club to Strong Showing

Jimmie Johnson, in his first year as majority owner of Legacy Motor Club, achieved a third-place finish in the Daytona 500. This marks his best performance in the prestigious race since his second win in 2013. Legacy Motor Club enjoyed a successful outing with John Hunter Nemechek securing fifth place and Erik Jones finishing 12th, solidifying their presence in NASCAR.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson nearly got Shaquille O’Neal to victory lane at Daytona International Speedway — at least virtually. Johnson drove a masterful final lap in the Daytona 500 on Sunday night and finished third behind William Byron and Tyler Reddick. It was Johnson’s best finish in “The Great American Race” since winning his second one in 2013.

Although he came up short in the rain-delayed event, the overall result may have been as special as those Daytona 500 wins because it came in his first year as majority owner at Legacy Motor Club and included a strong showing from Legacy drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones. Nemechek came home fifth in the No. 42 Toyota, giving Legacy two of the top five spots. Jones was 12th. “I have emotions that I didn’t expect to have,” Johnson said afterward. “I’ve never been in this position as an owner. It’s really a different set of emotions. The pride that I have in this resolve and the pride I have in this company, knowing what we’re trying to achieve and the journey we’re on, I am so satisfied, so happy right now.” William Bryon avoids late wrecks to win 2nd straight Daytona 500 for Hendrick Motorsports rock bands Creed and Guns N’ Roses each of the last two seasons, Johnson turned to a paint scheme for the 500 that was inspired by the retired NBA great.





