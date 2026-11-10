Here's what to know about the $1 Innovation Coin and who will represent Washington when the coins are released.

Washington's $1 Innovation Coin will debut in 2029, as part of a nationwide release from the U.S. Mint. The Innovation Coin serves as a way for states to highlight either impactful industries or individual contributors to the states' innovation history.

Each of the 50 states, plus Washington D.C. , choose either an industry or a notable person to represent the states' innovative spirit. Iowa chose agriculture, Minnesota chose its influential mobile refrigeration technology, California chose Steve Jobs for his impact on Apple and technology. Washington, so far, is the first state to choose anything music-related.

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Jimi Hendrix was born and raised in Seattle, attended Garfield High School and played his first music gig right here in the city.

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"The finalists were all strong examples of this. The Innovation Coin program is a unique opportunity to honor our history and share Washington’s story.

Picking just one example from the most innovative state in the nation was difficult, but Jimi Hendrix’s historic innovation on guitar and his deep roots in Washington make him a great choice to represent our state,"The other contenders for what represented Washington's innovation were Billy Frank Jr. and innovation surrounding treaty rights, indigenous ecosystem management, Bruce Lee and martial arts, along with medic one and medic two paramedic innovation. The next phase of the innovation coin will be design development, which includes collaboration with the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and public review by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee. Macklemore says Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena turned down 'Free Palestine' tour