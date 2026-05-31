Jim Rash on 'Friends' Finale, 'Miss You, Love You,' and His Multifaceted Career

In a wide-ranging interview, Jim Rash reflects on acting in the 'Friends' series finale, directing his new film 'Miss You, Love You,' and his journey from The Groundlings to an Oscar win. He discusses his creative philosophy and the value of character-driven stories.

Veteran actor, writer, producer, and director Jim Rash discusses his multifaceted career, his experience acting in the series finale of 'Friends,' and his original film 'Miss You, Love You.

' The interview, conducted by Collider's Steve Weintraub, covers Rash's early days with The Groundlings, his Academy Award-winning work on 'The Descendants,' his philosophy on focusing on a few projects versus many, and the challenges and joys of his latest project. 'Miss You, Love You,' a low-budget film shot in 17 days, stars Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells and explores the unlikely connection between two strangers navigating grief and resentment.

Rash praises HBO Films for championing the project and details how Janney and Rannells tackled extensive dialogue scenes and long takes. He also reflects on the emotional and 'prickly' atmosphere on set during the 'Friends' finale, noting the warmth of the cast and crew despite the upheaval. Rash shares anecdotes about working with Steven Spielberg on 'Minority Report' and Al Pacino, emphasizing the Groundlings' influence on his approach to dialogue and rhythm.

He describes a 'favorite failure' from his comedy days and explains his preference for depth over breadth in creative work, contrasting his approach with that of his frequent partner, Nat Faxon. The conversation highlights Rash's belief that films like 'Miss You, Love You' represent a genre Hollywood has sidelined but that audiences still crave





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Jim Rash Friends Finale Miss You Love You Allison Janney Andrew Rannells The Descendants The Groundlings HBO Max Steven Spielberg Al Pacino Interview Film Directing Screenwriting

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