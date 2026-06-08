Jim Parsons Dazzles as Ruth DeWitt Bukater in Titanique at 2026 Tony Awards

Jim Parsons performs as Ruth DeWitt Bukater from Titanique at the 2026 Tony Awards, highlighting the show's success and his personal enjoyment.

Jim Parsons , the 53-year-old actor known for The Big Bang Theory , delivered a show-stopping performance at the 2026 Tony Awards on Sunday night. He appeared on stage in character as Rose's overbearing mother, Ruth DeWitt Bukater, from the hit Broadway parody musical Titanique .

Parsons fully embraced the flamboyant role, stepping onto the stage in a burgundy pantsuit adorned with a pink sash, pink trim, and beaded accents. His ensemble was completed with pearl jewelry, including a tiered necklace, bracelet, and earrings. A dramatic headpiece featuring two white doves sat atop his head, while his makeup included rouge blush and pouty red lips, creating an unforgettable visual spectacle that contrasted sharply with the sleek black tuxedo he wore earlier for red-carpet photos.

The performance, which lasted over two minutes, featured Parsons alongside his Titanique castmates delivering a riveting medley of songs, including Chances and My Heart Will Go On. The group included Marla Mindelle, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande, Layton Williams, Constantine Rousouli, Melissa Barrera, John Riddle, and others. Their energetic and heartfelt rendition captivated the audience at the ceremony in New York, highlighting the musical's comedic and emotional depth.

Parsons later shared a photo from the event on his Instagram Story, writing, 'Walking a carpet with this crew is heaven,' alongside co-stars Riddle, Cox, and Barrera. Parsons joined the cast of Titanique at the St. James Theatre in March and will continue in the role until September 20. The parody musical, which reimagines the 1997 film Titanic with a comedic twist, has been a sensation on Broadway.

In May, Parsons appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he expressed his enthusiasm for the production.

'I have to tell you, this is the most fun I've ever had doing a show in my life,' he gushed. He praised the show's consistent hilarity and the incredible audience reaction, noting, 'I am shocked by the consistency. I've never been in a comedy or anything that so consistently hit in the same places, and they always hit in a way that like, you're blown back. It's amazing, but it's because the thing is so damn well-put-together.

' The Tony Awards performance served as a triumphant showcase for Titanique and underscored Parsons's commitment to the role, blending humor, spectacle, and heartfelt musical numbers





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Jim Parsons Titanique Tony Awards 2026 Broadway Ruth Dewitt Bukater Melissa Barrera Deborah Cox Frankie Grande The Big Bang Theory Musical Parody

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Jim Parsons Brings Ruth DeWitt Bukater to Life at 2026 Tony AwardsJim Parsons stars as Rose's overbearing mother, Ruth DeWitt Bukater, in the hit Broadway parody musical Titanique. He brought the character to life on stage at the 2026 Tony Awards in New York, joined by his castmates. Parsons spoke fondly of the show, calling it the most fun he's ever had doing a show in his life.

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