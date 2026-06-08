Jim Parsons Brings Ruth DeWitt Bukater to Life at 2026 Tony Awards

Jim Parsons stars as Rose's overbearing mother, Ruth DeWitt Bukater, in the hit Broadway parody musical Titanique. He brought the character to life on stage at the 2026 Tony Awards in New York, joined by his castmates. Parsons spoke fondly of the show, calling it the most fun he's ever had doing a show in his life.

Jim Parsons brought his role as Rose's overbearing mother, Ruth DeWitt Bukater, in the hit Broadway parody musical Titanique to the 2026 Tony Awards stage on Sunday.

He was joined on stage by Layton Williams, Constantine Rousouli, Melissa Barrera, Jim Parsons, Frankie Grande and John Riddle. For over two minutes, Parsons and his Titanique castmates gave their all as they delivered a riveting performance of Chances and My Heart Will Go On. Joining him on stage were Marla Mindelle, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande, Layton Williams, Constantine Rousouli, Melissa Barrera, John Riddle, and others.

Parsons kicked off his time in the production at the St. James Theatre in March, and fans can see him there until September 20. In May he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke fondly of the show.

'I have to tell you, this is the most fun I've ever had doing a show in my life,' he gushed to Fallon. He explained, 'First off, it is the most joyous production I've ever been in as far as... it's hysterical, the audience reaction is just amazing, and I thought, well that's why I'm high as a kite every night when I leave here.

' The longtime actor added: 'I am shocked by the consistency. I've never been in a comedy or anything that so consistently hit in the same places, and they always hit in a way that like, you're blown back.

'... It's amazing, but it's because the thing is so damn well-put-together. Jim Parsons stars as Rose's overbearing mother, Ruth DeWitt Bukater, in the hit Broadway parody musical Titanique. And on Sunday night, the 53-year-old Big Bang Theory alum brought the character to life on stage at the 2026 Tony Awards in New York.

The actor slipped into the female role wearing a burgundy pantsuit embellished with a pink sash, pink trim, and beaded accents. His look was complemented with pearl jewelry, including a tiered necklace, bracelet, and earrings. He wore a headpiece consisting of two white doves and his face was fully made up with rouge blush and pouty red lips.

Parsons's on-stage ensemble was a far cry from the dapper display he put on prior to the show, where he posed for photos in a black tuxedo. Jim Parsons brought his role as Rose's overbearing mother, Ruth DeWitt Bukater, in the hit Broadway parody musical Titanique to the 2026 Tony Awards stage on Sunday He was joined on stage by Layton Williams, Constantine Rousouli, Melissa Barrera, Jim Parsons, Frankie Grande and John Riddle For over two minutes, Parsons and his Titanique castmates gave their all as they delivered a riveting performance of Chances and My Heart Will Go On.

Joining him on stage were Marla Mindelle, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande, Layton Williams, Constantine Rousouli, Melissa Barrera, John Riddle, and others. Read More Tony Awards 2026 best dressed: Pink stuns in low-cut black gown alongside Whitney Leavitt and Queen Latifah as they lead red carpet glamour 'Walking a carpet with this crew is heaven,' Parsons wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday night while sharing a photo with Riddle, Cox, and Barrera.

Parsons kicked off his time in the production at the St. James Theatre in March, and fans can see him there until September 20. In May he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke fondly of the show.

'I have to tell you, this is the most fun I've ever had doing a show in my life,' he gushed to Fallon. He explained, 'First off, it is the most joyous production I've ever been in as far as... it's hysterical, the audience reaction is just amazing, and I thought, well that's why I'm high as a kite every night when I leave here.

' The longtime actor added: 'I am shocked by the consistency. I've never been in a comedy or anything that so consistently hit in the same places, and they always hit in a way that like, you're blown back.

'... It's amazing, but it's because the thing is so damn well-put-togethe





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