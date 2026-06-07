Jim Nantz delivers emotional tribute after CBS Sports assistant dies following crash at Memorial Tournament

Jim Nantz delivered an emotional tribute to CBS Sports production assistant Bryce Adair, who passed away after a car crash at the Memorial Tournament.

WWE's Danhausen makes list of demands for Zohran Mamdani as Knicks inch closer to NBA gloryUS soccer star's 'sick' goal lifts team's spirits in loss to Germany ahead of World CupWorld Series champion John Smoltz warns baseball 'will suffer' if ABS system is applied to all pitchesJohnny and Matthew Gaudreau remembered through new playground for special needs childrenNumerous Knicks fans arrested, cop injured during Game 2 NBA Finals celebration near MSGMirra Andreeva, 19, wins French Open to become youngest women's singles champion since 1992 Victor Wembanyama, well over 7 feet tall, gets away with hard foul after getting boxed out by Jose AlvaradoWorld Cup stadium workers vote to authorize strike days before tournament citing ICE concernsWarren Barton previews FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to USSaratoga track announcer previews 158th Belmont StakesTrace Gallagher: Apparently the liberal media didn’t think this warranted coverageKnicks-Spurs Game 3 might just be the most expensive sports ticket of all timeYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The CBS Sports team suffered a tragedy this week with the death of production assistant Bryce Adair, following a car crash while working at theMemorial Tournament in Ohio. Jim Nantz, the legendary lead broadcaster for the network, delivered quite the tribute during the telecast. According to a GoFundMe page set up for Adair, the 31-year-old was involved in a"horrific single car accident" on Wednesday night before dying on Saturday.

During Saturday afternoon's broadcast of the Memorial, Nantz appeared to be holding back tears while announcing Adair's death before offering up his heartfelt condolences. Jim Nantz, CBS Sports announcer, is seen in the booth, during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 6, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. "Be patient with us for a minute here," Nantz began, before taking a pause.

"A huge loss earlier today within our CBS Sports family. "Trust me when I tell you that in over 40 years, I have never seen our crew of 250 people come into a broadcast like this one carrying as much grief as they are now. " Tom Spencer and Jim Nantz during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 13, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

"Everyone loved him," Nantz later continued.

"Every day, Bryce would greet you with a warm smile and a caring, compassionate spirit. He did many things for us. He won an Emmy for our. The world was his, and he deserved the world.

I'm the one who has a chance to tell you how much we loved him.

"I want to say to his mother, Michelle, thank you for sharing your remarkable son with us. We loved him, and he will never be forgotten.

"CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz speaks during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. , on Feb. 9, 2020.on X."Bryce Adair brought joy to our crew, he was a kind soul and a true gentleman. I will remember him for his infectious smile, his love for the Eagles and music. I will miss our high fives on the sidelines and football talks in the car.

He will be sorely missed.

" A CBS obituary explained that Adair contributed to live sports production and broadcasting operations, ensuring coverage at major sporting events ran smoothly, and production standards were maintained at a high level.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Golf Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ned Jarrett, NASCAR Hall of Famer and CBS announcer, dies at 93Ned Jarrett was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011 after 50 career wins on the sport's top circuit.

Read more »

Lesley Stahl and friends brutally roast CBS News before begrudgingly staying on at 60 MinutesLesley Stahl and friends brutally roast CBS News before begrudgingly staying on at 60 Minutes

Read more »

Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson confirms he’s retiring from the NFL to join CBS SportsRussell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to Denver after the 2021 season and spent two rocky years with the Broncos.

Read more »

Utah Youth Sports Giving Day Aims to Increase Access to Youth SportsA new fundraising campaign, Utah Youth Sports Giving Day, aims to increase access to youth sports for children across the state of Utah. The campaign was announced by executives from Miller Sports + Entertainment, the Larry H. Miller & Gail Miller Family Foundation, and the Daniels Fund at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan. The event, which kicked off on Friday, features youth baseball and softball players participating in Major League Baseball's Play Ball Weekend. The campaign will run from September 12 to September 26 with the goal of raising $3 million to support youth sports nonprofits.

Read more »