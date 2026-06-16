Jim Lee's Absolute Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman SDCC Variants Lead Bleeding Cool's Top Stories

Bleeding Cool's most-read stories are led by Jim Lee's Absolute Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con variants. The list includes DC exclusives, Marvel news, Transformers updates, comic art coverage, and other highlights such as Gavin Guidry's DC exclusive deal and Michael Turner art.

Jim Lee , Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair's Absolute Superman , Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con SDCC Variants Jim Lee ’s Absolute Batman , Superman and Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con variants lead Bleeding Cool’s top stories.

See the ten most-read Bleeding Cool stories, from DC exclusives and Absolute spoilers to Marvel and Transformers news. Catch more comics highlights including Gavin Guidry’s DC exclusive deal, Michael Turner art, and SDCC art coverage. Lying In The Gutters also revisits June 16 headlines from the past seven years, plus today’s comic book birthdays. Jim Lee's Absolute Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con Variants in Colour was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, finally takingoff its throne.

Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead.

In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Jim Lee's Absolute Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con Variants in Colour and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterdayGavin Guidry Also Recently Signed An Exclusive Deal With DC ComicsArt Collectors Get A Separate Comic Art Summit For San Diego Comic-ConTom Brevoort & JM DeMatteis On The Marvel Masterworks CancellationsZenescope Pulls Out Of Diamond Comics, Considers Legal ActionBleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics Full September 2024 SolicitsHello Darkness #1 is a"Stealth" Something Is Killing The Children #1Peter Parker Moves On From Mary Jane And Gets a New Love Cartoon Museum & SelfMadeHero To Fund First Graphic NovelsGrant Morrison Plans To Replace Russell T Davies On Doctor WhoImmortal X-Men #2 Review: This One Is A Thrill RideThe Flash #771 Spoils Itself With Its Own Cover Frank Frazetta's Outlaw World White Apes Painting At Auction And MoreOne of the Most Notorious Issues of Crime Does Not Pay, Up for AuctionNightwing #81 – Mystery Of Mayor Melinda Zucco, Revealed "The Flash": Jessica Parker Kennedy Talks Possible Nora ReturnIf you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch atInterested in more LITG discussion about what this all means?

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992.

Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Flash and JSA artist Gavin Guidry also recently signed an exclusive deal with DC Comics... might we get more in the run-up to SDCC?

IDW narrows its losses to just $3,000 for the six months through April 2026, as its revenues rise thanks to the comics lineBring On The Bad Guys & Gals: The DC Art Of Michael Turner Kickstarter Bring On The Bad Guys And Gals in The DC Art Of Michael Turner, now on Kickstarter, from Clover PressDeniz Camp Signs An Exclusive Writing Deal With DC Comics…Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair's Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con SDCC VariantsWonder Man #4 hits stores Wednesday! The Spot's Hollywood rampage continues while Simon and Hellcat get down to some very adult business.

X-Men United #4 hits stores Wednesday. Can Graymatter Lane's defenses protect against internal drama? Plus, Iceman runs a tabletop RPG session! What If…?

Thor #1 asks what happens when the God of Thunder gets Spider-Man's hand-me-down alien wardrobe. Hitting stores Wednesday, June 17th. Uncanny X-Men #30 Preview: Mars Needs Mutants Uncanny X-Men #30 hits stores Wednesday with an alien invasion in Louisiana! But are these extraterrestrial visitors really what they seem?





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jim Lee Absolute Batman Absolute Superman Absolute Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Superman's New Costume: A Mix of Past and PresentSuperman's suits are always a major topic of discussion. Clark Kent has worn many over the years, with each live-action Superman actor and animated Superman series coming up with their own iconic costume. However, some of them have become more popular than others, with some Superman suits turning up quite divisive. As James Gunn made clear before the release of the DCU's first movie, 2025's Superman, fans have a lot of opinions on how the Man of Steel should dress. Chief among them is the eternal debate on whether Superman's red trunks should be part of the suit or not. In the DCU, Corenswet's Superman went for a modern suit design, albeit Gunn found a way to incorporate the red trunks, making it a nice mix of past and present for the DC hero. Corenswet's Superman will next be seen in theaters on Supergirl, which releases on June 26. However, a couple of weeks before that movie, another version of Superman has returned with a new suit.

Read more »

Absolute Superman #21 Delayed to San Diego Comic-Con WeekAbsolute Superman 21 slips three weeks to July 22, 2026, landing on the Wednesday of San Diego Comic-Con alongside Action Comics 1100 and other Superman titles. The issue kicks off a major storyline leading to issue 25.

Read more »

Barbara Gordon Becomes The Absolute Bat in Upcoming Absolute Batman #24Spoilers for Absolute Batman 24 reveal that Barbara Gordon will take on the mantle of the Absolute Bat. Driven by the false report that Batman killed her father, Jim Gordon, and disillusioned with the corruption in the GCPD, she will create her own vigilante identity using gear collected from Batman. Creators Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta describe her new look, fighting style, and the emotional core of her transformation at HeroesCon.

Read more »

DC's Absolute Universe Welcomes Absolute BatgirlDC Comics is set to introduce Absolute Batgirl in the Absolute Universe, with a debut in issue 24. The character, revealed at HeroesCon, sports a unique design and carries a modified shotgun. Her backstory is tied to the events of the series, including Batman's actions and the death of her father at the hands of Scarecrow.

Read more »