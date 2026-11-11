Jim Lee Frozen-Out Rumor Tests James Gunn's Split Between DC Studios and DC Comics

A rumor says DC Comics publisher Jim Lee felt frozen out by James Gunn and Peter Safran, raising questions about how DC Studios and DC Comics operate apart.

A rumor claims that Jim Lee, Publisher, President, and CCO of DC Comics, felt stymied or frozen out by James Gunn and Peter Safran, the leaders of DC Studios. The claim has circulated online, but no one involved has confirmed it on the record, and the report remains unverified.

The timing has drawn attention because it follows reports that Gunn and Safran had parted ways with DC Studios. A Lanterns showrunner has also reacted to that news and to what it could mean for Season 2 of the series.

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Why Gunn Kept DC Studios and DC Comics Separate

James Gunn has said from the start that DC Studios and DC Comics should remain separate entities. In a Twitter Q&A, he said there would be very open communication between the two, but that a clear line divides them.

Gunn stated that he is a huge comic book fan and hopes his work leads more people to read DC Comics. He added that he and Peter Safran are not in charge of the comics, only of all filmed DC entertainment.

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In September 2025, a fan asked Gunn whether he would be okay with DC Comics publishing an origin story for Superman. Gunn replied that keeping track of canon across multiple films and shows was already hard, and that adding comics at that time would be too much for the lean DC team.

Stakeholder Views on the Frozen-Out Claim

The rumor says Jim Lee was taking on side projects to help ease his transition out of DC Comics. According to the report, that arrangement changed after the news of Latcham's appointment, though the report does not confirm the reasons behind the change.

Gunn has also praised DC Comics creators in public. In February 2025, he said that one of the fun things about creating the DCU was taking elements from all different eras of DC Comics.

Gunn's support for comics extends beyond words. According to the source, he has invited comics professionals to DC Studios sets to see their work come to life and has ensured that creators are properly credited in film and television credits.

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The source also says Gunn uses his social media to remind fans of when DC Comics characters first appeared, giving creators recognition year-round. He has joined many online conversations about his comics fandom and promoted comic book releases, which led the author to describe him as a one-person marketing team for the comics side.

What the Rumor Means for DC Studios and the DCU

If the rumor is true, the dispute would be personal and professional, given how much Gunn has promoted DC Comics. The source argues that it would be difficult for Lee to say Gunn did not do his part to support the publisher's creators and work.

Gunn and Safran were also building a new DCU out of the mess left by the DCEU while managing these public commitments to comics. That workload is part of why Gunn has kept canon strictly limited to filmed media for now.

For fans, the key point is that nothing is canon outside of DC Studios film and TV, according to Gunn's stated position. Any change to Lee's role or to the relationship between DC Studios and DC Comics has not been officially announced, so readers should watch for confirmed statements from the companies involved.