Jim Jordan Warns of Third Trump Impeachment Attempt Under Democratic House

Jim Jordan predicts House Democrats will pursue lawfare across every committee, including a third impeachment attempt against President Donald Trump.

House Minority Leader-elect Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, predicted on Wednesday that the incoming Democrat House majority will continue lawfare against Trump administration officials and political opponents. Speaking on Fox News Channel's Hannity, Jordan told host Sean Hannity that the effort would include a third impeachment attempt against President Donald Trump. Hannity raised the issue of lawfare directly, asking Jordan what Republicans should expect in the coming fights.

Jordan said the pressure would not be limited to one panel. He described the coming campaign as one that would involve every committee in the House. His remarks framed the expected Democratic strategy as a fight over political opponents rather than policy, and he argued that Republicans must respond with a steady focus on facts.

Also read Jim Jordan becomes new House GOP leader after closed-door vote, defeating Steve Scalise

How Jordan Expects Democrats to Target Officials

Jordan said House Democrats will go after members of the cabinet, and he pointed to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as an example of that approach he believes has already started. He also said Democrats will pursue people in the private sector, which he called ridiculous. According to Jordan, Democrats have already sent hundreds of letters to individuals both inside and outside the federal government.

Jordan also predicted that Democrats will target whoever they believe will be the Republican presidential nominee. He named Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin as examples of figures he believes could be targeted. He argued that Democrats are focused on going after their political opponents.

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Republican Response and the Justice Department Letter

Jordan said House Republicans plan to push back in every committee by presenting the facts and the truth to the American people. He pointed to a letter from the Justice Department as evidence that the effort lacks a proper foundation. In his account, the letter stated that investigations cannot simply target people for political harassment and must have a legislative purpose.

Jordan argued that Democrats cannot currently cite such a legislative purpose. He said they are simply attacking their political opposition. He also referenced comments made on election night by a Democrat he identified as Garcia, whom he said had told people to lawyer up. Jordan presented those remarks as part of a broader pattern he expects to continue through the next Congress.