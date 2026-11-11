Jim Jordan elected House Minority Leader, vows to push GOP agenda before Democrats take control

Rep. Jim Jordan won a 106-73 secret ballot vote to lead House Republicans as minority leader and said he will maximize the GOP legislative agenda during the lame-duck session while warning of Democratic lawfare and a third impeachment.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has been elected House Minority Leader in a 106-73 secret ballot vote, and he said he is committed to maximizing the GOP legislative agenda while Republicans still hold a majority in Congress before Democrats take control of both chambers in January following their midterm wins.

Jordan made the remarks on Fox News during his first interview since being elected, telling host Sean Hannity that Republicans must act quickly. We have got to use the majority while we have a chance before the Democrats spend all the next Congress going after Republicans, Jordan said. Jordan's victory comes after catastrophic midterm losses for the GOP prompted House Speaker Mike Johnson to step away from his leadership post. Sen.

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John Thune, R-S.D. , was chosen again Tuesday to lead the Republican Party's minority in the Senate. Jordan, a two-decade House veteran, is expected to be Trump's top defender in Congress as Democrats prepare investigations targeting his cabinet, family and business interests. He predicted Democrats will launch a third impeachment, saying they cannot help themselves.

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There will be a third impeachment. They cannot help themselves, Jordan told Hannity. They are going to go after everyone in the Cabinet, we have already seen that with Secretary of War Hegseth. They are going to go after people in the private sector, which I think is ridiculous.

Jordan also predicted Democrats will direct their investigations toward whoever they believe will emerge as the Republican presidential nominee in 2028. For the Democrats, it is all about politics and going after their political opponents, he said. And we are committed, as House Republicans, pushing back and giving the facts and the truth to the American people, he added.

Republicans Push Legislation During Lame Duck

Jordan vowed to keep Republicans present for key votes during the lame-duck session, as the party looks to push forward as much legislation as possible before Democratic congressional control. He jeered 11 Democratic House colleagues who were absent during a recent vote related to efforts to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

We are going to work on making sure everyone is here, unlike the Democrats last night, we beat them on that vote because we have people here, said the Ohio congressman. We are going to be doing that because we have got important things we need to try to get done in this lame-duck session while we still have the majority. Jordan said House Republicans will fight for the American people and fight against what he described as Democratic lawfare.

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Democrats are going to do all this crazy lawfare stuff and these crazy investigations, he said. We are going to be fighting for American families. Congress returns to a brutal lame-duck stretch with a shutdown deadline and leadership races already consuming Capitol Hill. Jordan's election as minority leader sets up a new phase for House Republicans as they prepare to confront a Democratic-controlled Congress in January.