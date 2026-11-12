Jim Jordan says Democrats will target entire Trump Cabinet, 2028 nominee

Jordan said that Republican leaders are focused on getting as much done now while they still have the majority.

Republican Jim Jordan, the newly elected House minority leader, said on Wednesday night that the Democratic Party will "go after" President Donald Trump's entire Cabinet and probably target the GOP 2028 nominee, after sweeping midterm election wins that flipped both House and Senate majority in Democrats' favor.

"There’ll be a third impeachment. They can’t help themselves. They’re going to go after everyone in the Cabinet. We’ve already seen that with Secretary of War Hegseth," Jordan told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Also read Jim Jordan becomes new House GOP leader after closed-door vote, defeating Steve Scalise

"I think what they’re probably going to also do, I think they're gonna go after whoever they think our nominee is going to be. Will they go after Vice President Vance? Will they go after Secretary Rubio, Governor DeSantis, Governor Youngkin...whoever they think might be our nominee? I think you’ll see them target them.

" Jordan's remarks come after a failed vote to refer Republican Representative Thomas Massie’s eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth forward on Tuesday. President Donald Trump, the White House and other Republicans celebrated the unsuccessful attempt at facilitating the removal of Hegseth from his position, as Democrats all but assured another effort to impeach the defense secretary will occur next year.

When asked if Democrats should push to impeach Hegseth in the new Congress, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN in part, "There are so many criminals in this administration, it’s hard to figure out...the order of operations. There are going to be many, many, many investigations. I imagine many subpoenas. ” Newsweek reached out to the White House and Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries' office on Wednesday night for comment.

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What To Know While speaking with Hannity, Jordan said that Republican leaders in the House and Senate are focused on getting as much done now while they still have the majority, "And then next year, it’s going to be about telling the American people how Republicans will be fighting for American families, fighting for the principles and values that I think really make our country special. ” Meanwhile, a letter sent from White House Counsel Will Scharf to Representative Robert Garcia, top House Oversight Committee Democrat, seemingly warned against any planned investigations of the Trump administration.

Scharf wrote in part that “threats to executive branch officials designed to deter them from public service, or process designed merely to abuse or instill fear in the recipient may cross the line into blatant criminality. ” The letter to Garcia was first reported by Punchbowl News on Wednesday.

Garcia spoke about the letter with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday night, saying in part, "They're going to be investigated because we want to stop corruption, and we want to pass laws to ensure it doesn't happen again, and that is our right as members of Congress.

" In a post to X Wednesday night after his remarks to the outlet, Garcia said, "We won't be intimidated by the President. " Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida reacted to Ocasio-Cortez's earlier remarks about many investigations coming down the line, saying on X Wednesday night, "Democrats can’t help themselves! EVERY TIME they get power, their immediate reaction is to weaponize the government against anyone they disagree with.

" Scott has been urging his fellow Republican colleagues to spend their remaining time to work every day and confirm judges and nominees, balance the budget and pass the SAVE America Act. Meanwhile, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson was asked about the White House letter on Wednesday, saying in part to MS NOW when asked if Democrats' investigations would be criminal, "We've got to watch it very carefully.

A lot of the threats that are being made, to me, give the appearance of impropriety that they may be crossing a line. I don't know. We can't evaluate that yet. ” Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story.

Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. Cummins, said on Wednesday night that the Democratic Party will"go after" President Donald Trump's entire Cabinet and probably target the GOP 2028 nominee, after sweeping midterm election wins that flipped both House and Senate majority in Democrats' favor.

"There’ll be a third impeachment. They can’t help themselves. They’re going to go after everyone in the Cabinet. We’ve already seen that with Secretary of War Hegseth," Jordan told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

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"I think what they’re probably going to also do, I think they're gonna go after whoever they think our nominee is going to be. Will they go after Vice President Vance? Will they go after Secretary Rubio, Governor DeSantis, Governor Youngkin...whoever they think might be our nominee? I think you’ll see them target them.

"against Hegseth forward on Tuesday. President Donald Trump, the White House and other Republicans celebrated the unsuccessful attempt at facilitating the removal of Hegseth from his position, as Democrats all but assured another effort to"There are so many criminals in this administration, it’s hard to figure out...the order of operations. There are going to be many, many, many investigations. I imagine many subpoenas.

”While speaking with Hannity, Jordan said that Republican leaders in the House and Senate are focused on getting as much done now while they still have the majority,"And then next year, it’s going to be about telling the American people how Republicans will be fighting for American families, fighting for the principles and values that I think really make our country special. ” Meanwhile, a letter sent from White House Counsel Will Scharf to Representative Robert Garcia, top House Oversight Committee Democrat, seemingly warned against any planned investigations of the Trump administration.

Scharf wrote in part that “threats to executive branch officials designed to deter them from public service, or process designed merely to abuse or instill fear in the recipient may cross the line into blatant criminality. ” The letter to Garcia was first reported by Punchbowl News on Wednesday.

, saying in part,"They're going to be investigated because we want to stop corruption, and we want to pass laws to ensure it doesn't happen again, and that is our right as members of Congress.

" In a post to X Wednesday night after his remarks to the outlet, Garcia said,"We won't be intimidated by the President. "Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida reacted to Ocasio-Cortez's earlier remarks about many investigations coming down the line, saying on X Wednesday night,"Democrats can’t help themselves! EVERY TIME they get power, their immediate reaction is to weaponize the government against anyone they disagree with.

" Scott has been urging his fellow Republican colleagues to spend their remaining time to work every day and confirm judges and nominees, balance the budget and pass the SAVE America Act.when asked if Democrats' investigations would be criminal,"We've got to watch it very carefully. A lot of the threats that are being made, to me, give the appearance of impropriety that they may be crossing a line. I don't know. We can't evaluate that yet. ”