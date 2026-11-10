Jim Jordan elected House Minority Leader after GOP midterm losses

House Republicans elected Jim Jordan minority leader as the party prepares for Democratic control in 2027.

House Republicans elected Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as their next minority leader Tuesday, putting one of Congress’ most prominent conservative fighters in charge of the party after its bruising 2026 midterm losses.

Republicans responded to losing the House not by moving toward the center, but by elevating a longtime Donald Trump ally who has built his career challenging Democrats and, at times, his own party’s leadership. Jordan will now be responsible for holding together a diminished GOP conference, countering the incoming Democratic majority and positioning Republicans to compete for control of the House again in 2028.

Also read Jim Jordan becomes new House GOP leader after closed-door vote, defeating Steve Scalise

Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee chairman and a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, defeated House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana in a secret ballot, 106-73. The contest followed heavy Republican losses in the midterm elections and amounted to a choice between an insurgent conservative with close ties to Trump and a veteran member of the existing leadership team. The result also reversed the outcome of the two lawmakers’ 2023 leadership battle.

Scalise defeated Jordan in an internal vote for the speakership after Kevin McCarthy was removed, although Scalise subsequently withdrew before a House floor vote. Republicans then nominated Jordan, but he failed to secure enough support to become speaker after three rounds of voting. This story is breaking. More to follow.

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The contest followed heavy Republican losses in the midterm elections and amounted to a choice between an insurgent conservative with close ties to Trump and a veteran member of the existing leadership team. The result also reversed the outcome of the two lawmakers’ 2023 leadership battle. Scalise defeated Jordan in an internal vote for the speakership after Kevin McCarthy was removed, although Scalise subsequently withdrew before a House floor vote.

Republicans then nominated Jordan, but he failed to secure enough support to become speaker after three rounds of voting.