Jim Herd, former head of WCW who famously fired Ric Flair, dead at 87

Former WCW executive Jim Herd, remembered for firing Ric Flair and shaping early Turner-era WCW, has died at 87.

The news of Herd’s death, which occurred in October, wasHerd was named Executive Vice President of WCW after Ted Turner acquired Jim Crockett Promotions in 1988 and held the post until he resigned in 1992.

Left to right: Jim Herd, Ted Turner and El Gigante gather for a photo in Atlanta, Ga. on May 25, 1990. He left a complicated legacy in the business, as his on-screen creative ideas were widely criticized, but he was instrumental in the business side of WCW through promotional deals such as a Coors Beer sponsorship, action figures and trading cards. He is most remembered for his tense relationship with the legendary Ric Flair, WCW’s biggest star at the time.

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Herd reportedly wanted to repackage the “Nature Boy” as a Roman-style gladiator, “Spartacus. ” Flair said it was Herd who wanted him to cut his hair at the time. , called him wanting to change Flair’s gimmick a lie, saying it was something that was likely thrown out in a creative meeting but never considered. It still led to a rift between the two and led to his firing of Flair during a contract dispute in July 1991.

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Flair would go off and join the rival WWF at the time and became WWF champion by winning the 1992 Royal Rumble. He returned to WCW in 1993. With the lows of Kevin Nash as Oz, the Ding Dongs and the Hunchbacks tag team, Herd did have some creative wins with the famed trilogy between Flair and Ricky Steamboat and Sting’s first world title win amid the company’s financial struggles.

Ric Flair enters the ring during Royal Rumble 1993 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California, Jan. 24, 1993. Herd was a successful businessman before taking over WCW, working as the station manager of KPLR-TV in St. Louis. He produced the then-popular “Wrestling at the Chase” for the station. He was also the regional manager for a company that owned 68 Pizza Huts, helping turn those businesses around before going to work for Turner.