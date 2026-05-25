Jim Henson's Creature Shop Opens Its Doors to Public Tours

The Creature Shop is home to many of the puppets and characters from beloved children's shows like Sesame Street and Fraggle Rock. Visitors can see puppetry hands-on, including hands-on demonstrations by experienced puppet makers. The guided tours offer a unique glimpse into the behind-the-scenes magic of puppet making.

Jim Henson 's Creature Shop has opened its doors to public tours , offering guided walk-throughs of the legendary puppet-making workshop. The tours began in February and take place on Saturdays.

The Creature Shop is home to many of the puppets and characters from beloved children's shows like Sesame Street and Fraggle Rock. Visitors can see puppetry hands-on, including hands-on demonstrations by experienced puppet makers.

A photoshoot took place at Creature Shop where Senor puppet builder Sierra Schoening demonstrates how to maneuver a puppet, for the first time in history, the makers have exposed the process of creating Muppets Which in turn draw beyond hundreds of thousands viewers on social media Platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook





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Jim Henson Creature Shop Public Tours Puppet Making Sesame Street Fraggle Rock

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