Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh denied knowledge of Connor Stalions alleged sign-stealing scheme in a documentary, stating no one instructed him to do so, while Michigan used the controversy as motivation to win the 2023 national title.

Those were the words of former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh when discussing Connor Stalions, a former Michigan staffer who was at the center of an NCAA investigation into a sign-stealing scandal during the 2023 college football season.

Harbaugh denied any knowledge of the alleged scheme, which involved scouting trips to opponents' games. He addressed the controversy in the documentary.

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"I know nothing about that. Nobody ever told him to do anything like that," Harbaugh said of Stalions. Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten for Michigan's final three regular-season games after the NCAA notified conference and university officials that it had received credible information about the alleged sign-stealing scheme. Stalions and others were accused of scouting future opponents in person at off-campus games.