Jim Harbaugh says NFL should close loophole after Broncos back out of Daiyan Henley trade

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh accused the Denver Broncos of using a trade loophole to tie a failed physical to reduced draft compensation, and called on the NFL to close it after the Daiyan Henley deal collapsed.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said the NFL should close a loophole that allowed the Denver Broncos to back out of a trade for linebacker Daiyan Henley.

Harbaugh spoke Thursday after Denver refused to finalize the deal unless Los Angeles accepted less draft compensation. The Broncos and Chargers agreed Tuesday afternoon at the NFL trade deadline on a deal sending Henley to Denver for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. The trade was pending a physical. Henley arrived in Denver on Wednesday and spent time at the team facility before failing his physical because of a knee issue, multiple sources told The Denver Post.

Also read Jim Harbaugh Calls For League Action After Rival Broncos Cancel Daiyan Henley Trade

Harbaugh Criticizes Trade Loophole

Denver then asked the Chargers if they would still trade Henley for a different, smaller package. Los Angeles declined. The Broncos announced late Wednesday night that the trade for the linebacker will not be finalized. In his comments to reporters Thursday, Harbaugh said the Broncos tied the decision on Henley's physical to whether Los Angeles would accept less compensation.

"The Broncos based a pass-fail on a medical grade based on whether we would take less compensation. And we wouldn't. And we didn't," Harbaugh said. Harbaugh called it one of those loopholes that the league should really look into because it sets a bad precedent and continues to set a bad precedent.

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He said it should not be allowed, but apparently it is, and that teams should not have the ability to do that.

"It is a medical grade, it is a pass-fail for a medical grade. They told us they were not going to pass him if it was a fourth and a fifth, which was agreed upon. They would pass him for a fourth and a fill in the blank. I do not know what to call that," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh added that medical grades should be passed on pass-fail, based on what the medical grade is. He said they should not be used by an organization to get less compensation for a trade that was agreed upon. The Broncos were given approval to revisit the terms of the deal with the Chargers after consulting with the NFL on Wednesday, according to a report.

Denver's medical evaluation of Henley after the trade did not match the Chargers' evaluation before the teams agreed to terms, according to the report. The source also said Henley's medical evaluation did not match the information the Chargers had provided. NFL rules allow teams to revise draft-pick compensation after a deadline deal if both sides agree, but the teams did not reach a new agreement.

Medical Records and Injury History

Dr. Matthew Provencher, a surgeon at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and a former New England Patriots medical director and head team physician, told The Post that when an organization acquires a player, the player's electronic medical records are unlocked during the acquisition process. After a trade or signing, team officials and doctors can review previously restricted medical records, including imaging from examinations throughout a player's career, treatment histories and other medical information.

Henley has dealt with a knee injury that appeared on the Chargers injury report in recent weeks. He was on the injury report in Week 9 with a shoulder injury but played 61 of the team's 70 defensive snaps. He also sustained a season-ending knee injury in 2019 while at the University of Nevada and suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder in 2024.

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The linebacker has missed just two games because of injuries since entering the NFL in 2023, when he missed the first two games of his career with a hamstring injury. Henley, who turns 27 next week, has been a consistent producer since the Chargers drafted him No. 85 overall in 2023. After appearing in 15 games, mostly on special teams, as a rookie, he started 41 of 42 possible games over the past three seasons.

He posted 147 tackles, including seven for loss, and one sack in 2024, followed by 103 tackles, including five for loss, and 3.5 sacks last season. Henley played 91 percent of the Chargers defensive snaps in 2024, 97 percent last season and 87 percent this year before the trade. In 56 career games, Henley has 317 combined tackles, five sacks, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

Henley Returns to Chargers

Los Angeles was hesitant to trade Henley, but Denver's initial package was considered a strong haul around the league. Now he will be back in the blue and gold for the remainder of the season. Henley arrived back at the Chargers facility late Wednesday night, Harbaugh said. The linebacker, a Los Angeles native who attended Crenshaw High School, was drafted by the Chargers in the third round in 2023 and has become a regular starter.

Harbaugh said he was thrilled to have Henley back.

"He was welcomed back with open arms, and happy about that," Harbaugh said. "What that put Daiyan through, you know, kind of the ringer for the last couple days. Yeah, it is emotional. It is painful.

And all that is considered and should be considered by the league when they look into this loophole.

" Harbaugh said Henley was back in meetings Thursday. The Chargers are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. As one league source told The Post, situations like this can break trust between two organizations.