VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas confirms Jim Hammond fought alongside Steve Rogers in WWII, expanding the MCU history of Captain America's early allies.

Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that Captain America shared combat experiences with the original Human Torch during World War II. This revelation comes from VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas, who clarified that Steve Rogers was not fighting alone during the global conflict.

Jim Hammond's WWII Service Confirmed

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed that Jim Hammond, also known as the original Human Torch, was active as a hero during the Second World War. Matalas stated that Hammond was part of the Invaders and part of the group that operated alongside Steve Rogers.

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The showrunner emphasized that there is an entire unseen series of events involving Cap and the gang in World War II that the audience has not yet witnessed. This confirmation fills a significant gap in the cinematic history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Paul Bettany Portrays Synthetic Human Torch

Jim Hammond made his debut in the new series VisionQuest, where his backstory as the first artificially intelligent humanoid is explored in depth. In this specific iteration of the character, he is portrayed by Paul Bettany.

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Paul Bettany also plays the titular hero Vision and J.I.M.'s creator, Phineas Horton, within the same project. This casting choice creates a direct lineage between the synthetic beings in the narrative. Unlike his comic book counterpart, J.I.M.'s pyrokinetic abilities in this version result from his synthetic body being unable to process the weight of his emotions.

Source Code Legacy for Modern Avengers

Despite his tragic demise, J.I.M.'s creation and source code serve as the genesis for all further artificial intelligence in the MCU. This detail acts as a nod to his body serving as a model for Vision in several Marvel comic storylines.

When asked if Captain America met the Human Torch, Matalas confirmed that viewers would see Jim Hammond in a theoretical montage of highlights from the era of Captain America: The First Avenger. This connection establishes a deeper lore foundation for the modern-day Avengers.

Early MCU Easter Eggs and Future Implications

The very first MCU reference to the Human Torch dates back to the film Captain America: The First Avenger. During a scene at the Stark Expo in 1943, J.I.M. is seen on display in the background.

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However, this was a nonspeaking appearance where he did not interact with Captain America, nor was he portrayed by Bettany. Matalas noted that this Easter Egg did not directly lead to the decision to bring J.I.M. into VisionQuest. Instead, the idea emerged in the writers' room as they dug into the lore regarding Vision's creation from parts of Jim Hammond.

All episodes of VisionQuest are now streaming on Disney+, offering fans immediate access to these expanded origins. The series follows Vision after he is rebooted, going into hiding to avoid those who wish to weaponize him while searching for purpose alongside Thomas Shepherd.