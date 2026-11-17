Comedian Jim Gaffigan joins club owners and lawmakers urging NY Gov Kathy Hochul to sign legislation exempting comedy tickets from sales tax before year-end.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan has joined forces with New York club owners and state lawmakers to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to sign legislation that would eliminate the state sales tax on comedy club admissions. The push centers on a bill passed in June by the New York State Legislature, which seeks to exempt live comedy performances from the current sales tax framework. Advocates argue that this exemption is necessary to keep live entertainment accessible to the general public amidst rising economic pressures.

Legislative Details and Tax Exemption

The proposed legislation, which now awaits the Governor's signature, aims to place comedy clubs on equal legal footing with other major live entertainment venues in New York. Under current state law, admissions to Broadway theater productions, concert halls, and even bowling alleys are already exempt from the state's sales tax on admissions. Comedians and club operators assert that excluding comedy clubs from this exemption creates an unfair competitive disadvantage and imposes an unnecessary financial burden on both performers and audiences.

Also read Tennessee’s Defense Is Making Jim Knowles' Case for the Broyles Award

Supporters of the bill, including Gaffigan, emphasize that the exemption is a correction of a legal oversight rather than a new subsidy. The legislation is scheduled to take effect at the end of the current calendar year if signed into law. Lobbyists are pressing for a swift decision, arguing that the uncertainty surrounding the tax has already begun to affect ticket sales and venue operations across the state.

Gaffigan and Owners Rally in Manhattan

Jim Gaffigan participated in a rally at The Stand comedy club in Manhattan on November 12, 2026, to publicly champion the cause. Speaking alongside Paul Italia, co-owner of The Stand and its newly opened counterpart The Stand West, Gaffigan highlighted the direct impact of the tax on consumer behavior. He explained that while fans are willing to spend money on entertainment, the addition of the sales tax can be the deciding factor that discourages them from attending a show or returning to a club.

Advertisement

Gaffigan noted that the price sensitivity of audiences has heightened in the current economic climate. He argued that if the tax makes a comedy ticket slightly more expensive than a comparable Broadway ticket, it reduces the financial palatability of the experience for everyday fans. The comedian stressed that comedians rely on consistent audience turnout to sustain their careers, and any artificial barrier to entry threatens the viability of the medium.

Club Owners Cite Audit Strains and Inconsistencies

Paul Italia provided industry-specific context, pointing out the inconsistencies in how performances are taxed based on venue classification. He illustrated this by noting that if Gaffigan performs a set at The Stand, the audience pays sales tax. However, if he delivers the exact same performance at a venue classified as a theater later in the week, the ticket does not incur the tax. This disparity, Italia argued, penalizes comedy clubs for their specific business model and location.

Italia also revealed that many clubs were not previously collecting the tax due to a gray area in the regulations. However, recent state audits have forced venues to account for the tax retroactively. Club owners are now being asked to pay taxes on admissions that were never collected from customers. Italia warned that this sudden financial liability creates a significant strain on business operations, with some venues facing potential insolvency if they cannot absorb the unexpected costs.

Lawmakers and Next Steps for Governor Hochul

New York Assemblymember Keith Powers, a Democrat representing Manhattan, spoke at the rally to reinforce the political support for the bill. Powers emphasized that the legislation has already cleared the legislative hurdles and is now solely dependent on the Governor's action. Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concern that the tax is hindering the recovery and growth of the live entertainment sector in New York City.

Advertisement

The ball is now in the court of Governor Kathy Hochul, who is expected to decide whether to sign the bill before the end of the year. Industry advocates are monitoring the situation closely, preparing to escalate their campaign if the Governor delays her decision. The outcome will determine whether New York's comedy clubs can operate under a more equitable tax structure alongside other major entertainment venues in the state.